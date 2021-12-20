See All of the Stars at the Premiere of The Matrix Resurrections

From Keanu Reeves to Jada Pinkett Smith, see all of the stars at the San Francisco premiere of The Matrix Resurrections over the weekend — and their bold looks! 

By Andrea Wurzburger December 20, 2021 03:32 PM

1 of 16

Keanu Reeves

Credit: Steve Jennings/Getty

The Matrix Resurrections star, who makes his return as Neo in the film's sequel, wore Brunello Cucinelli to the premiere. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 16

Carrie-Anne Moss

Credit: Miikka Skaffari/FilmMagic

Moss, who reprises her role as Trinity in the film, paid homage to the movie with her premiere look: she wore a custom Oscar de la Renta gown with green and silver sequins reminiscent of the film's digital rain. 

3 of 16

Jonathan Groff

Credit: Steve Jennings/Getty

Groff kept things sleek and simple, wearing Damari on the carpet with a mesh shirt peeking out from his black suit. 

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 16

Priyanka Chopra

Credit: Steve Jennings/Getty

Chopra dazzled in a bold, sequin Halpern gown. 

Advertisement

5 of 16

David Burtka and Neil Patrick Harris

Credit: Steve Jennings/Getty

Opposites attract! Burtka wore a black ensemble to the premiere, while husband Harris chose a colorful look by Berluti. 

6 of 16

Jada Pinkett Smith

Credit: Steve Jennings/Getty

Red head to toe! Pinkett Smith wore a stunning Giambattista Valli Couture mini-dress, complete with an impressive train. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 16

Jada Pinkett Smith and Jaden Smith

Credit: Miikka Skaffari/FilmMagic

Her son, Jaden, contrasted his mom with an artsy all-black outfit. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 16

Freema Agyeman

Credit: steve jennings/ getty

Agyeman wore a sheer, sequin number on the carpet. 

Advertisement

9 of 16

Madelyn Cline

Credit: Steve Jennings/Getty

Why stick with one daring thigh-high slit, when you can have two? 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 16

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II

Credit: Steve Jennings/Getty

The original Matrix had some pretty incredible coats, so it's safe to say that Abdul-Mateen II understood the assignment when he broke out this leather look from Bottega Veneta. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 16

Heidi Mae

Credit: Steve Jennings/Getty

Mae also got the leather memo. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 16

Venya Pak and T'Keyah Day

Credit: Steve Jennings/Getty

As did Pak and Day, who both work leather coats to the event. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 16

Meena Harris

Credit: Steve Jennings/Getty

Harris rocked a statement sleeve on the carpet. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 16

Ellen Hollman

Credit: steve jennings/ getty

Hollman looked like a rock n' roll version of Marie Antoinette in her corseted black off-the-shoulder gown by Charles Lu.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 16

Yena Young and Marco Canevacci

Credit: steve jennings / getty

The pair appeared straight out of the future in their complementary red ensembles. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 16

Anok Yai

Credit: miikka skaffari/ filmMagaic

The model looked stunning in a red two-piece from Jawara Alleyne for Fashion East. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Andrea Wurzburger