See All of the Stars at the Premiere of The Matrix Resurrections
From Keanu Reeves to Jada Pinkett Smith, see all of the stars at the San Francisco premiere of The Matrix Resurrections over the weekend — and their bold looks!
Keanu Reeves
The Matrix Resurrections star, who makes his return as Neo in the film's sequel, wore Brunello Cucinelli to the premiere.
Carrie-Anne Moss
Moss, who reprises her role as Trinity in the film, paid homage to the movie with her premiere look: she wore a custom Oscar de la Renta gown with green and silver sequins reminiscent of the film's digital rain.
Jonathan Groff
Groff kept things sleek and simple, wearing Damari on the carpet with a mesh shirt peeking out from his black suit.
Priyanka Chopra
Chopra dazzled in a bold, sequin Halpern gown.
David Burtka and Neil Patrick Harris
Opposites attract! Burtka wore a black ensemble to the premiere, while husband Harris chose a colorful look by Berluti.
Jada Pinkett Smith
Red head to toe! Pinkett Smith wore a stunning Giambattista Valli Couture mini-dress, complete with an impressive train.
Jada Pinkett Smith and Jaden Smith
Her son, Jaden, contrasted his mom with an artsy all-black outfit.
Freema Agyeman
Agyeman wore a sheer, sequin number on the carpet.
Madelyn Cline
Why stick with one daring thigh-high slit, when you can have two?
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II
The original Matrix had some pretty incredible coats, so it's safe to say that Abdul-Mateen II understood the assignment when he broke out this leather look from Bottega Veneta.
Heidi Mae
Mae also got the leather memo.
Venya Pak and T'Keyah Day
As did Pak and Day, who both work leather coats to the event.
Meena Harris
Harris rocked a statement sleeve on the carpet.
Ellen Hollman
Hollman looked like a rock n' roll version of Marie Antoinette in her corseted black off-the-shoulder gown by Charles Lu.
Yena Young and Marco Canevacci
The pair appeared straight out of the future in their complementary red ensembles.
Anok Yai
The model looked stunning in a red two-piece from Jawara Alleyne for Fashion East.