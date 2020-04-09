Image zoom

You may call them sweatsuits, you may call them loungewear sets, but no matter the exact vernacular you use, the trend of wearing matching tops and bottoms is on the rise. Once social distancing practices and shelter-in-place orders have tapered down, the comfortable, celebrity-endorsed look likely isn’t going anywhere. Athleisure is already huge for everything from WFH to running errands to grabbing brunch with friends, so you can safely assume the newest, more loungey take on the style, which is booming on Instagram, is here to stay.

Tons of celebrities are hitting the streets for their daily neighborhood strolls or posting on social media in matching loungewear sets, from tie-dye shorts-and-sweatshirt combos a la Nina Dobrev to monochrome sweater sets like Selena Gomez’s and Jessica Alba’s perfectly paired tracksuit. We scoured the internet for the coolest loungewear sets to shop right now (and we do mean scoured because a lot of popular brands’ sets have been selling out).

If you want in on perhaps the comfiest trend — dare we say, ever — scroll through the 14 chicest and coziest matching loungewear sets that’ll have you looking just like the stars with almost no effort. Shop insanely soft fabrics from brands like Tommy Johnand super trendy patterns like tie dye, camo, snake skin, and leopard spots. Some of our picks are sold together as lounge sets, while others are a matching top and bottom sold separately, so make sure you add to cart accurately.

Les Girls Les Boys Cropped Drawstring T-Shirt and Tight Bike Shorts

Buy It! Les Girls Les Boys Cropped Drawstring T-Shirt, $50; verishop.com; Les Girls Les Boys Tight Bike Shorts, $50; verishop.com

Champion Reverse Weave Rib Panel Crewneck Sweatshirt and Rib Cuff Sweatpants

Buy It! Champion Reverse Weave Rib Panel Crewneck Sweatshirt, $98 (orig. $140); verishop.com; Champion Reverse Weave Rib Cuff Sweatpants, $77 (orig. $110); verishop.com

Varley Maceo Textured Funnel Neck Sweatshirt and Alice Textured Sweatpant

Buy It! Varley Maceo Textured Funnel Neck Sweatshirt, $118; verishop.com; Varley Alice Textured Sweatpant, $108; verishop.com

Free Press Laid Back Lounge Hoodie and Shorts

Buy It! Free Press Laid Back Lounge Hoodie, $24.97; nordstromrack.com; Free Press Laid Back Lounge Shorts, $17.97; nordstromrack.com

Free People FP Movement Let It Go Sweatshirt and Sweatpants

Buy It! Free People FP Movement Let It Go Sweatshirt, $54.97 (orig. $108); nordstromrack.com; Free People FP Movement Let It Go Sweatpants, $44.97 (orig. $88); nordstromrack.com

Onzie Anaconda Weekend Hoodie & Sweatpant Set

Buy It! Onsie Anaconda Weekend Hoodie and Sweatpant Set, $68; onzie.com

The Indoor Explorer Hoodie & Sweatshirt Kit

Buy It! Aviator Nation The Indoor Explorer Kit, $343; bandier.com

Onzie Cozy Camo Weekend High-Low Sweatshirt & Sweatpant Set

Buy It! Onzie Cozy Camo Weekend High-Low Sweatshirt & Sweatpant Set, $66; onzie.com

Tommy John Women’s Charcoal Heather Double Stripe Lounge Pack

Buy It! Tommy John Women’s Charcoal Heather Double Stripe Lounge Pack with Sweatshirt and Jogger, $146; tommyjohn.com

Project Social T Earth Day Every Day Sweatshirt and Joggers

Buy It! Project Social T Earth Day Every Day Sweatshirt, $49; nordstrom.com; Earth Day Every Day Joggers, $49; nordstrom.com

Good American Active Sheer Pullover Jacket and Running Shorts

Buy It! Good American Active Sheer Pullover Jacket, $135; shopbop.com; Good American Active Running Shorts, $85; shopbop.com

Out From Under Jenny Tie-Dye Cropped Hoodie Sweatshirt & Fleece Jogger Pant

Buy It! Out From Under Jenny Tie-Dye Cropped Hoodie Sweatshirt, $59; urbanoutfitters.com; Out From Under Jenny Tie-Dye Fleece Jogger Pant, $49; urbanoutfitters.com

Skin Sabine Crew Neck T-Shirt and Sydney Short

Buy It! Skin Sabine Crew Neck T-Shirt, $62; verishop.com; Skin Sydney Short, $78; verishop.com

Matching One Color Tie Dye Crewneck Set

Image zoom KreativeKatsDesignCo/Etsy

Buy It! KreativeKatsDesignCo Matching One Color Tie Dye Crewneck Set, $72–$81; etsy.com

