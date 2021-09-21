Amazon Shoppers Say This $16 Best-Seller Is the Flannel Shirt of Their 'Dreams'
Whether it's a crisp white T-shirt that holds up to wash and wear or the perfect pair of office-to-happy-hour pants, it's ironically the search for some of the most basic pieces in our wardrobe that can take the longest to find. Take the flannel shirt, for example.
It's as synonymous with fall as pumpkin spice, yet the act of actually finding a style that fits comfortably and hits at the right places is a struggle many shoppers know all too well — but that's not to say it isn't out there. And if you ask Amazon shoppers, it's as easy as adding the Match Long-Sleeve Flannel Plaid Shirt to your cart.
As the overall best-selling button-down shirt among Amazon's blouses and button-downs category, this $16 option is putting many shopper's years of searching for the perfect style to a halt as they call it the flannel of their ″dreams."
Buy It! Match Long-Sleeve Flannel Plaid Shirt in Blue, $15.99–$21.99; amazon.com
In fact, the flannel has more than 7,200 gleaming ratings left by customers who've added it to their fall wardrobe and love the way it checks their boxes for both style and fit. "I'm really picky about flannels looking just the right amount of flattering and not-too-masculine or boxy," one shopper said. "This one is perfect… I'm going to order another one of these bad boys."
Not only is the popular flannel made entirely from breathable cotton, it's also machine washable for low-maintenance care. As for the design elements, the button-down features a slim fit that can easily pair with leggings, jeans, or even be tucked into a skirt, as some customers have styled it. Plus, it comes in an assortment of 33 colors and patterns.
"I could wear this shirt every day," another reviewer said. "I live in Alaska and the weight of the flannel is perfect for the chilly fall mornings we are having now. If I get warm around mid-afternoon, I can just unbutton it since I always wear an undershirt anyway. The material is super soft and very comfortable."
Skip over the search process and head to get this quintessential fall fashion favorite that's earned the Amazon shopper stamp of approval.
