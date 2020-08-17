This Celeb-Loved Brand Released a Game-Changing Face Mask Great for Both Exercise and Everyday Use

So: Which face mask is actually ideal for working out? While there are many different options out there — from the favored disposable styles that are about as lightweight as they get (though not the most eco-friendly) to cotton masks (which are slightly less breathable) — we were recently introduced to a new performance mask from Masqd, a brand loved by celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, Bella Hadid, and Sarah Jessica Parker. And it might just be among the best exercise-friendly face coverings on the market.