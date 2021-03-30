Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

This Celeb-Loved Exercise Mask Has Sold Out 14 Times — and It’s Secretly 40% Off for a Limited Time

The Masqd Ultra Sport Face Mask has been worn by a handful of celebs, including Jennifer Lopez, Gigi Hadid, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Chrissy Teigen. In fact, Gigi Hadid loves the mask so much that she's been spotted in it at least twelve times to date. Designed with exercising and rigorous activity in mind, the mask is made with three layers of antibacterial and hypoallergenic fabric that helps prevent bacteria and odor. It has a honeycomb-style mesh shell and cotton lining, a filter pocket, nose wire, and adjustable earloops.

While the mask usually costs $24, you can get it for just $14.40 with the code SPORT40 at checkout. This under-the-radar deal is available on all of the Ultra Sport face mask colors — including magenta, blue, white and camo — only lasts until Wednesday at 12 p.m. ET.

masQd Ultra Sport Face Mask

The mask has a near-perfect rating of 4.9 stars, thanks to shoppers who rave that it's "breathable" and comfy enough to wear for eight hours a day. One shopper wrote that they don't feel like they're "suffocating" in it — "especially while walking."

"Due to the importance of wearing a mask, having a well-fitting mask is a must; this one is leaps and bounds more comfortable than any other mask I've tried," one customer wrote. They also added that the adjustable straps are "far better" than any other adjustable masks they've tried.

Reviewers that wear glasses also note that the Ultra Sport mask doesn't fog them up and stays in place.