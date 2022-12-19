See What the Kardashian-Jenners Wore to Mason Disick's Bar Mitzvah, from Latex to Lace

The first family of reality TV stepped out in head-turning style while celebrating Kourtney's son Mason's Bar Mitzvah and 13th birthday in Los Angeles

Michelle Lee
Published on December 19, 2022
Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian
Photo: BACKGRID (3); Getty; BACKGRID

When there's a family fête, the Kardashian-Jenners make sure to dress their best.

This time, sisters Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie, alongside matriarch Kris, came together to celebrate Kourtney's eldest son Mason (whom she shares with ex Scott Disick and who turned 13 last week) at his Bar Mitzvah party held on Saturday night.

An insider at the gathering tells PEOPLE that the family held a private Bar Mitzvah dinner before heading to the reception and after-party at the Offsunset lounge in West Hollywood.

There, Mason and his friends danced on the dance floor which was decorated with silver balloons and a backdrop inspired by the Chrome Hearts logo. The adornment included Mason's name with the Star of David in the center and the date at the bottom.

On the fashion front, each of the Kardashian-Jenner ladies adhered to what seemed to be an all-black dress code, each of them wore their go-to looks, from cocktail chic gowns to runway-ready pieces.

Ahead, see every outfit donned by the stylish stars for the celebration.

Kourtney Kardashian

West Hollywood, CA - <a href="https://people.com/tag/kourtney-kardashian/" data-inlink="true">Kourtney Kardashian</a> returns to her ride after celebrating with family at her son Mason Disick's Bar Mitzvah.
BACKGRID

The Poosh mogul (and mom to Mason!) opted for a bohemian business casual look in a flare-legged jumpsuit with a midriff cutout. She teamed the piece with a fun heart-shaped purse.

Dedicating an Instagram birthday post to Mason, as well as her youngest Reign who shares the same birthday as his brother, Kourtney wrote, "December 14th… one of the best days of my life, twice and forever. my birthday boys."

Kim Kardashian

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kim-kardashian/" data-inlink="true">Kim Kardashian</a> shows off her famous figure as she exits Mason's Bar Mitzvah in L.A to attend Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Holiday Party.
BACKGRID

Kim went for an edgy vibe in beaded flared leather pants, which she paired with a matching clutch bag, a cropped concert tee shirt from 2000's The Up in Smoke West Coast hip hop tour headlined by Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg, and pointed-toe shoes. The Skims founder also brought the bing with a sparkling choker necklace and silver cross necklace.

"I just love who you are and I'm just so proud of you Mason. Welcome to your teenage years. Happy Birthday," she captioned an Instagram story of herself and Mason comparing heights as she rang in her nephew's new year.

Khloé Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian is seen on December 17, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Khloé covered herself from neck-to-toe in a sleek catsuit complete with pant boots and gloves. The Good American founder accessorized with shades, a big cross chain necklace and earrings to match, and a tiny metallic pouch. Ditching her just-debuted bangs, she sported long wavy honey-blonde locks.

"Mazel Tov Mason!!! The girls and I attempted to take some pics," she wrote on Instagram while sharing photos of her ensemble alongside nieces Penelope Disick, 10, and North West, 9.

Kendall Jenner

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kendall-jenner/" data-inlink="true">Kendall Jenner</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tag/kylie-jenner/" data-inlink="true">Kylie Jenner</a> get dressed in black as they attend Mason's Bar Mitzvah in West Hollywood.
BACKGRID

The 818 Tequila entrepreneur opted for romantic evening wear in a satin Rodarte cocktail gown featuring puffed sleeves and a low-cut lace bustier. She paired the piece (previously modeled by Camila Mendes for the label's fall/winter '22 campaign) with a pearl necklace and stud earrings, black slingback pumps and a sleek baguette purse.

Kylie Jenner

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kylie-jenner/" data-inlink="true">Kylie Jenner</a> Mason Birthday
BACKGRID

Kylie was a cool aunt in a body-hugging latex bodycon dress with a tulle one-shoulder strap designed by 1017 Alyx 9SM. She completed her outfit with futuristic-looking sunglasses, small handheld purse and latex pointed-toe stiletto boots.

Kris Jenner

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kris-jenner/" data-inlink="true">Kris Jenner</a> causes a flash frenzy as she exits her grandson Mason's Bar Mitzvah to head to JLO's Holiday party in West Hollywood.
BACKGRID

Kris suited up in an all-black set with delicate floral appliqués, dazzling stud earrings, leather gloves and a mini purse.

Celebrating her first grandchild, the momager wrote on Instagram, "I am so very proud of you each and every day! You've grown into such an amazing young man, and I adore you."

