Brandi Glanville's son Mason Cibrian has a new gig.

The 19-year-old, whom Glanville shares with ex-husband Eddie Cibrian, just signed an exclusive deal with DT Model Management. Mason, who is also currently in his second year of college, was inspired by his mom's modeling career and thought that it might be something he'd be good at too.

"I've heard many stories from my mom about her world travels while modeling," Mason said in a press release. "I love fashion and I am passionate about traveling, so why not take a chance?"

Glanville went to bat for her son — who is 6'4" — and approached the modeling agency to get him the job, knowing that he had the right stuff to take on this career.

Jesse Grant/Getty

"Brandi contacted me and sent me a few photos of Mason," DT Model management president David Todd shared in a press release. "Once I saw how incredibly handsome and tall he is, I knew I wanted to meet with him! He has a great personality and an inner self confidence that stands out when he walks into a room."

Finding a love for fashion, and, in turn, modeling, is something that's been more recent for Mason. He's currently studying business management and real estate in school but said he's considering adding fashion design as another course study.

"Growing up, I had very little fashion sense," he said. "I would usually throw together whatever outfit I could, as fast as I could. It is only in the last three to four years that I have developed a strong sense of style."

The teenager is already finding himself comfortable with exploring fashion, saying in a press release that he enjoys how "fashion is embracing shapes, sizes and colors." He added, "I look forward to seeing what that might mean for me."

DT Model Management is known for ushering talented celebrity kids into the modeling world. The agency has worked with Paris Hilton, Dylan Penn (daughter of Sean Penn and Robin Wright), Ireland Basinger-Baldwin (daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger) and more.

"I am so proud of Mason on every level," Glanville shared in a press release. "He is truly a unique, beautiful soul on the inside as well as the out. I am such a proud mamma bear and I believe traveling the world is the best education anyone can get."

Glanville has raved about Mason on Instagram, especially as he headed off to college. She often shares pictures of him, including one when she visited him at school — and brought the dog. She also shared a sweet picture in 2021 on Mason's 18th birthday, writing on Instagram, "Happy Birthday Mason! You may legally be an adult now but you'll always be my baby boy💗💗I love you so much."

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and the CSI: Miami alum, who were married from 2001 to 2010, also share son Jake, 15. After the couple split up, Eddie went on to marry LeAnn Rimes.