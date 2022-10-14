Who Is Brandi Glanville's Model Son? All About Mason Cibrian

Get to know Mason Cibrian!

Brandi Glanville's son is following in her fashionable footsteps and recently entered the sartorial scene as a newly-signed model in October this year.

The 19-year-old, whom the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shares with ex-husband Eddie Cibrian, was inspired by his mom's modeling career and decided to pursue it himself.

"I've heard many stories from my mom about her world travels while modeling," Mason said in a press release. "I love fashion and I am passionate about traveling, so why not take a chance?"

In addition to his 6'4" stature, great personality and inner self confidence, the teenager caught the eye of an agency — in addition to impressing its management team with a few photos his mom sent over.

Meanwhile, Brandi couldn't be any more proud of her son and all of his accomplishments to date. "He is truly a unique, beautiful soul on the inside as well as the out," she said in the release.

Between his newfound love of fashion and his college endeavors, here's everything to know about Mason.

He's signed by DT Model Management

Mason Cibrian/instagram

Mason is signed to DT Model Management, deemed one of the most successful modeling agencies in Los Angeles, California. It has been known for ushering talented celebrity kids into the modeling world.

Paris Hilton, Dylan Penn (daughter of Sean Penn and Robin Wright), and Ireland Basinger-Baldwin (daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger) are just a few big names the agency has worked with. Furthermore, they've secured worldwide campaigns for clients such as Tom Ford and Dolce & Gabanna.

He's currently in college studying business management

Mason is a student at an undisclosed college in Southern California and began his freshman year in 2021. Despite recently signing the exclusive modeling deal, the teen is continuing to stay the course. In fact, he's contemplating adding fashion design into his class schedule — on top of his studies in business management and real estate, per the press release.

He didn't have an interest in fashion as a kid

Mason Cibrian/instagram

Surprisingly, the newly signed model wasn't into fashion and lacked an interest in style when he was young. "Growing up, I had very little fashion sense," he said in a press release.

He continued: "I would usually throw together whatever outfit I could, as fast as I could. It is only in the last three to four years that I have developed a strong sense of style."

Now, the teen is open to expanding his sartorial senses and doesn't close himself off to new and unique options by "embracing shapes, sizes and colors." He added, "I look forward to seeing what that might mean for me."

He has a younger brother named Jake

Mason Cibrian/instagram

Eddie is the oldest son of Glanville's two kids. He has a brother named Jake, who's four years younger than him. The siblings have managed to keep a fairly low profile, but often make appearances on their mom's Instagram for special occasions. They've also been photographed at red carpet events in the past.

He doesn't have much of a social media presence

Correction: Mason doesn't have much of a social media presence... yet. His follower count on Instagram won't stay at four thousand for long, especially as a model on the rise! Plus, now that he's signed with DT Model Management, he'll likely have plenty of snaps to up his photo count of three on his feed.