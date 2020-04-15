The first subscription-based mask retailer is here.

Just weeks after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that homemade face masks should be worn in public to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), licensed apparel company Trevco launched MaskClub, an eCommerce site that offers double-ply masks printed and sewn in the U.S.

The subscription business model allows MaskClub customers to choose news masks every month — and with over 2,000 styles, that means trying cute masks with logos from brands including Warner Bros., Hello Kitty, NASA, Betty Boop, Popeye and Care Bears for just $9.99 per month.

Image zoom Available now on maskclub.com Mask Club

Additionally, for every mask purchased, MaskClub will donate a medical grade mask to First Responders Children’s Foundation for “distribution to paramedics, emergency medical technicians, police officers, firefighters and medical personnel treating COVID- 19 patients,” according to a press release. The company kicked things off by donating an initial 5,000 masks on launch day, April 10th.

Image zoom Available now on maskclub.com Mask Club

“These are confusing times. We want to help families make the situation a little better, and hopefully brighter, by featuring beloved brands that resonate with children and making the act of mask wearing less intimidating,” founder Trevor George said in a statement. “By outfitting the whole household, children will hopefully find the act of mask wearing less scary when seeing their parents wear it.”

Earlier this month, the White House coronavirus task force’s Dr. Anthony Fauci said “between 25 and 50 percent” of people infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) may be asymptomatic, meaning they may never show any symptoms. Based on this information, the federal health agency advised all Americans to wear masks, in a reversal of their previous stance.

Image zoom Available now on maskclub.com

The suggestion came after weeks of officials instructing the general public to only wear masks if they are experiencing symptoms or have been exposed to the virus. Considering the new data about asymptomatic transmission, the CDC now recommends the use of cloth face coverings in public settings, particularly those in which it’s difficult to maintain social distancing, such as grocery stores and pharmacies.

The CDC stressed in its announcement that it is not encouraging the public to use surgical masks or N-95 respirators, which are in short supply in hospitals across the country and should be reserved for medical professionals. The agency also noted that face coverings should not be used on children under the age of 2, or “anyone who has trouble breathing, or is unconscious, incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance,” according to the website.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.