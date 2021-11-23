The Pretty Face Masks Hollywood Loves Are on Sale — and Many for Double Discounts
If you want to refresh your disposable masks, one of Hollywood's favorite face mask brands has got you covered: Maskc is having a massive Black Friday sale!
For a limited time, you can score 40 percent off everything on the brand's website, including its celeb-loved disposable and KN95 face masks. Just add the packs you want to your cart and enter the promo code BLACKFRIDAY at checkout. The code is also valid on options that are already on sale, so essentially you're getting a double discount!
The KN95 masks have become some of the most popular among stars including Hilary Duff and Rihanna who have both worn options from the brand's earth tones set, along with supermodel Elsa Hosk who was spotted wearing a hot pink one from the blush tones pack. Emma Roberts, Jennifer Garner, Sophie Turner, and Bella Hadid have also been spotted wearing the masks out and about. Plus, Jenna Dewan recently shared a photo on her Instagram Stories wearing the marble KN95 mask, one of the brand's newer KN95 patterns.
Aside from the fact that they come in an array of pretty colors and patterns, there's a reason stars keep reaching for them for protection. The KN95 masks are made from five layers of premium hypoallergenic materials. Each one features three center layers that work together to block bacteria, along with a non-woven exterior and a soft, skin-friendly interior. And right now, you can grab a pack of 10 for as little as $15.
Buy It! Maskc Marble KN95 Face Masks 10-Pack, $14.40 with code BLACKFRIDAY (orig. $36); shopmaskc.com
Customers also rave about the comfort and durability of the brand's KN95 masks. "Nice fitting, very comfortable, and very cute," one reviewer wrote about the blush tones variety pack. "I love the colors and love that I don't feel like I'm wearing a heavy-duty medical mask (but am still getting the protection of one) when I am wearing them. My new everyday mask!"
Maskc also offers stylish three-ply disposable options that have been worn by famous faces such as Jennifer Lopez, Selena Gomez, Lucy Hale, Alessandra Ambrosio, Irina Shayk, and Cara Delevingne. They come in a slew of fun colors and trendy patterns like these ones that are decorated with pretty black and white swirls that resemble granite. There are also a few festive prints that would be great for the holidays, like these tartan plaid masks and these reindeer pattern ones, which you can snag for $11 a pack with the Maskc discount code.
The code expires on Sunday, November 28, which means you have a little less than a week to shop. But with prices this low, some of the most popular face masks are already selling out — so be sure to add the ones you want to your cart sooner rather than later.Keep scrolling to shop our favorite Maskc face masks on sale for Black Friday.
