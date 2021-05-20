Hollywood’s Favorite Stylish Face Masks Are 30% Off When You Use This Special Code
If you've yet to add Hollywood's favorite face masks into your rotation, now's your chance. Maskc is offering 30 percent off all its disposable styles during the PEOPLE Shopping Event with our exclusive code PEOPLE30 at checkout. The trendy pick has been spotted on the likes of Chrissy Teigen, Jennifer Lopez, Selena Gomez, Irina Shayk, Mandy Moore, and Cara Delevingne (to name a few), and you can hop on the bandwagon by perusing the brand's dozens of designs for $13 per pack right now.
Maskc has combined comfort and style into one skin-friendly design. Each mask has an adjustable nose bridge and super soft ear loops that won't ever feel constricting. The three layers of breathable, hypoallergenic fabric wick away moisture during wear while keeping bacteria from building up inside, according to the brand.
Buy It! Pink Palette Variety Masks, $13 with PEOPLE30 (orig. $18); shopmaskc.com
Based on the latest recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), you'll probably want to stock up on masks for the foreseeable future. Experts maintain that a face covering is still required on public transportation, during large gatherings, and when social distancing is not possible — it's also suggested to double up on masks for extra caution, or opt for a KN95 mask for additional protection.
Buy It! Black KN95 Mask, $13 with PEOPLE30 (orig. $18); shopmaskc.com
Beyond gaining celeb approval, the Maskc face masks have earned high remarks from shoppers who say they are "soft and breathable." Other reviewers claim they are great to exercise in, while one person said they are the best they've found "that keep glasses from fogging up." Another added that unlike surgical masks that "irritate my face all day," these stay hassle-free on their skin throughout hours of wear.
There's plenty of designs and patterns to choose from for both regular disposable masks and KN95 masks (and even smaller versions for kids), including solid black, leopard print, floral, blush tones, and neutral tones. Each resealable bag comes with 10 individual masks that can be worn for up to 10 hours of continuous time.
Head to Maskc to shop the entire site for 30 percent off while you still can, just don't forget to use code PEOPLE30 at checkout.
