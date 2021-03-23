These Skin-Friendly Disposable Face Masks Are So Popular, They’ve Sold Out 19 Times

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

If you're looking for new disposable face masks to wear this season, you'll want to jump on this Maskc restock stat.

In case you're not familiar with Maskc, the face mask brand is beloved by a slew of celebrities, including Jennifer Lopez, Chrissy Teigen, Hailey Bieber, Bella Hadid, Selena Gomez, and more. While its masks are often in and out of stock, its Neutral and Deep Hues variety packs have been some of the most popular options by far. According to the brand, the packs have sold out a total of 19 times and once had a combined waitlist of over 10,000 people— but now, they're officially back in stock.

Aside from their celebrity backing, Maskc's disposable masks have become so popular thanks to how skin-friendly and "breathable" they are, according to shoppers. The gentle masks are made of three soft layers: a non-woven exterior, a melt-blown center, and a moisture-proof interior. They have elastic ear loops that are made with a similarly non-abrasive material and a nose wire, too.

The variety packs each come with 10 masks in five different colors, many of which are limited edition and aren't being sold individually. The Neutral pack comes with light-colored and nude tones like Evening Sand, Cafe au Lait, Blush, and Pink Tint, while the Deep Hues pack comes with darker options like Spiced Plum, Chili Oil, Arctic Dusk, and Moon Mist.

Shoppers say they love the masks because they are "easy to breathe in" and durable enough to last a "10 hour shift." Even healthcare workers approve of Maskc's masks; one customer wrote that they are the "only disposable face masks" they wear when they're both on and off duty.

Recently, Maskc released KN95 face masks that are approved by the Food and Drug Administration. Manufactured by Dongguan Pan American Electronics Co., the masks are designed to filter at least 95 percent of airborne particles and are made with five layers, including the same skin-friendly inner layer used in its non-medical face masks.

Additionally, the brand has also released its first floral-patterned face mask — just in time for spring.

