Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna, Bella Hadid, and More Love These Skin-Friendly Face Masks — and They're on Super Sale
If your face mask stash is running low, you're in luck: One of Hollywood's favorite disposable mask brands is having a sale on its colorful, skin-friendly options.
Maskc's face masks have become well-known for two reasons. Not only has practically every celebrity worn them — we're talking Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna, Hailey Beiber, Bella Hadid, Hilary Duff, and so many more — but they're one of the most "breathable" face masks on the market, according to shoppers. Made with soft fabrics, the masks have three layers: a non-woven exterior, a melt-blown center, and a moisture-proof interior. The (almost) best part is that they come in stylish colors and patterns like neutral varieties, stars, and florals.
The brand also makes colorful KN95s, which are approved by the Food and Drug Administration. They're designed to filter at least 95 percent of airborne particles and are made with five layers, including the same skin-friendly inner layer used in its non-medical face masks.
You can snag both variations on sale right now starting at $14.
Buy It! Maskc Animal Print Variety Face Masks, 10 Pack, $14 (orig. $18); maskc.com
Buy It! Maskc Blush Tones Variety KN95 Face Masks, 10 Pack, $28 (orig. $36); maskc.com
Shoppers say Maskc's masks are comfortable, lightweight, and keeps them looking "polished." One customer raved, "I get compliments on their simple elegance all of the time." Those who purchased the KN95s even said they're the "best" they've tried.
"[They're] easy to breathe in and fit well over my face without leaving any gaps," one shopper wrote about the blush variety pack. "I felt very secure and safe wearing them and also loved the colors."
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines state that unvaccinated individuals still have to wear a face mask to slow the spread of COVID-19, while those who are vaccinated do not have to wear a mask in outdoor or indoor settings (except where required by state regulations). However, due to a surge in cases in both vaccinated and unvaccinated people, Dr. Anthony Fauci recently said that the masking protocol is "under active consideration" by public health officials.
Shop the entirety of Maskc's disposable and KN95 face mask sale here.
- Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna, Bella Hadid, and More Love These Skin-Friendly Face Masks — and They're on Super Sale
- Amazon Quietly Launched a Massive Furniture Sale with Deals Up to 68% Off
- Still Sweating? Try This 'Super Powerful' Honeywell Oscillating Tower Fan That's Just $37
- 10 Comfortable Sandals Amazon Shoppers Can't Stop Raving About — and They're All Under $30