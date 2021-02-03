Hollywood’s Favorite Skin-Friendly Face Mask Is Secretly on Sale — but Not for Much Longer

One face mask may have been sufficient last spring, but now the recommendation is to wear two. Experts are suggesting everyone double up on the protective face covering — or opt for a KN95 mask — to ensure they're best protected against COVID-19 this winter.
That said, the internal debate many of us have had — as in, do we wear a disposable face mask, or do we go with fabric options that are more environmentally friendly? — is a thing of the past, because now, the answer is simple: Go with both. Stocking up on disposable and reusable styles is key, and thanks to a secret sale at celeb-loved Maskc, replenishing your collection of the former just so got much more affordable.
Maskc is the brand behind all those trendy disposable face masks you've seen on Chrissy Teigen, Mandy Moore, Lucy Hale, Jennifer Lopez, and Irina Shayk. While a 10-pack of its trendy styles usually goes for $18 (that means about $2 apiece), right now, you can get your hands on it for just $14, or about $1.40 apiece — a 22 percent discount. All you have to do to get this price? Apply the secret code DOUBLEMASK at checkout. Note: The discount is only good until Friday.
Hollywood's go-to face mask brand has a style for everyone, including solid picks like black and pink that are perfect wear-with-everything options you'll never get sick of. But if you, like many others, are rocking face masks as a standout accessory with your outfit, its selection of bold patterns, like cheetah print, houndstooth, or stars might be more your thing.
The brand's face masks are obviously stylish, but they're well made, too. They have a three-layer construction, with an interior that's soft, breathable, and moisture wicking to help ward off maskne, a bendable nose wire for a secure fit, and comfy, soft ear loops that won't tug and pull.
Celebs aren't the only ones loving Maskc face masks. Other customers who have tried them out are leaving them seriously high praise in reviews, writing that they're "the most comfortable masks [they've] ever worn," "don't even feel like disposable face masks," and "don't irritate sensitive skin." We'll take five packs, please.
