The Stylish KN95 Masks That Rihanna, Hilary Duff, and Bella Hadid Wear Are So Good, They've Sold Out 16 Times
Celebrities have been wearing Maskc face masks over and over again since the start of the pandemic. Practically all of Hollywood has been spotted in its stylish disposable options and its colorful KN95s, including Rihanna, Hilary Duff, Jennifer Garner, the Hadid sisters, Jennifer Lopez, Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, Katie Holmes, and so many more. In addition to having a celeb stamp of approval, the KN95s are loved by hundreds of shoppers, too — in fact, its pink KN95s, which come in a variety of pretty blush tones, are so popular that they've sold out 16 times since they've launched.
Maskc's Blush Tones Variety KN95 face masks come in a pack of 10 that features five pink and red shades. Made with five protective layers that includes a gentle and skin-friendly interior, each mask has an adjustable nose bridge and soft earloops. Customers say the "fancy" masks are "thick and sturdy" but "breathable," and even claim they're the "most comfortable" face masks they've worn.
Despite selling out so many times, the blush tones pack is currently in stock. You can also snag the rose quartz pack on sale right now, which is one of the shades featured in the variety pack.
"[The] only problem with these disposable masks is they're too good to throw away!" one shopper raved. "The color selection is so good [that] it's hard to choose; they feel and look silky… I've bought them for myself and my daughters [because] we can look stylish while masking up. Don't leave home without them."
Maskc recently added more stylish prints to its KN95 lineup, including a one-of-a-kind marble designs and a dark cheetah print. You can also stock up on the masks in other color varieties, like the Spring Hues pack that includes blue and green shades.
We recommend buying your favorite Maskc KN95 face mask pack before they sell out. Shop all of Maskc's KN95 and three-ply face masks here.
