Amazon Just Revealed Its Best-Selling Mascaras — and They’re All Under $10

Move over drugstore beauty! Amazon’s enormous makeup department is packed with affordable finds including tons of top-rated mascaras that deserve a spot in your makeup bag.

The retailer just revealed six of its most popular mascaras, which continue to top its best-sellers chart, and no surprise here, the list includes tons of five-star products from brands like Maybelline, L’Oreal, and Covergirl. And the best part — they all cost less than $10.

With formulas designed to define, add volume, and lengthen, plus all sorts of interesting wand designs, there’s a mascara here for every look you’re after. You’ll also find a few with special features like added collagen and versatile formulas that even double as brow gel. And since they’re inexpensive (if you bought every mascara on this list, it would cost you under $40), feel free to experiment and stock your makeup bag with a few of your favorites. Add ‘em to your cart and you’ll be just a swipe or two away from your best lashes yet.

COVERGIRL LashBlast Volume Mascara

Impressive volume is ridiculously easy with this popular buildable mascara, which promises 10 times bigger lashes thanks to its unique brush shape and formula. Its orange bristles are designed to coat every lash including hard-to-reach inner lashes.

Buy It! COVERGIRL LashBlast Volume Mascara, $5.89; amazon.com

L’Oreal Paris Makeup Voluminous Original Volume Building Mascara

This best-seller from L’Oreal Paris has racked up over 3,000 five-star reviews and is officially Amazon’s most reviewed mascara. Owners rave about its volumizing, clump-free formula, which stays intact all day. Shoppers also claim it’s the best alternative for falsies and lash extensions.

Buy It! L’Oreal Paris Makeup Voluminous Original Volume Building Mascara, $5.84; amazon.com

L’Oreal Paris Makeup Lash Paradise Mascara

If you’re after both volume and length, but don’t want your lashes to look flaky or chunky, this tube is for you. Over 1,800 Amazon reviewers gave it a five-star review and swear it works just as well, if not better than, high-end department store mascaras that cost much more. Its big brush delivers big volume, but reviewers say you may need a q-tip to clean up the excess around your lash line.

Buy It! L’Oreal Paris Makeup Lash Paradise Mascara, $7.17; amazon.com

Maybelline Lash Sensational Washable Mascara

Coating every lash on your upper and lower line is easy with this mascara’s curved, tapered brush, which can easily reach your most inner and outer lashes. Amazon reviewers call it the “holy grail” of mascaras, and advise starting with its smaller end to coat lashes, and then using the entire brush in an upward motion to spread the product and remove clumps.

Buy It! Maybelline Lash Sensational Washable Mascara, $6.46; amazon.com

Maybelline New York Great Lash Washable Mascara

This versatile clear formula can be applied both as a mascara and brow gel, and is perfect for users who want something natural-looking and smudge-proof. Apply a few coats, and your lashes will look thicker and more defined.

Buy It! Maybelline New York Great Lash Washable Mascara, $4.44; amazon.com

Maybelline Makeup Volum’ Express The Colossal Waterproof Mascara

Throw this waterproof mascara in your bag before you head off on your next warm weather or beach vacation. Shoppers love its long-lasting formula, which holds up through hot weather, sweaty gym sessions, seasonal allergies, and pool parties.

Buy It! Maybelline Makeup Volum’ Express The Colossal Waterproof Mascara, $5.69; amazon.com