Mary-Kate Olsen's Wedding Band Is Not What You'd Expect

When your engagement ring is a mega-carat vintage Cartier bauble with diamonds and sapphires, it’s probably best to wear it with a simple wedding band. Just ask Mary-Kate Olsen.

The star, 29, was snapped while on a smoke break with her twin sister Ashley in N.Y.C., marking the first time she’s been seen out in public since marrying French banker Olivier Sarkozy, 46, last month.

On her left hand? A solid gold band, sans engagement ring. As for the rest of her look, the child actress turned fashion designer wore an ivory coat over a long-sleeve shirt (which almost covered her ring!) and her signature round sunglasses.

Olsen’s Full House dad Bob Saget confirmed her marriage during a Today show appearance.

“I was not invited, but I’m very happy and I sent a Mazel tov text,” Saget, 59, shared. “I’m very happy, I love her very much. I hope they’re happy.”

According to The New York Post‘s Page Six, the couple’s ceremony took place at a private residence in N.Y.C. with 50 guests in attendance.

The party was stocked with “bowls and bowls filled with cigarettes, and everyone smoked the whole night,” a source added.

And if you’re missing the star’s engagement ring, the photo below will hold you off until she’s snapped wearing both pieces of jewelry … together.

Reportedly, the vintage Cartier ring was chosen for Olsen at a Sotheby’s auction, where it sold for $81,250. The Sotheby’s catalog description of the notes it’s from 1953 and lists it as having a 4-carat European-cut center stone, plus 16 calibré-cut sapphires surrounding it and about 1.5 carats of diamonds.

What do you think of MK’s gold band? Share your thoughts below.

