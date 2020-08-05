The fashion designer filed for divorce from husband Olivier Sarkozy when New York courts reopened on Memorial Day after her emergency divorce order was denied

Mary-Kate Olsen Spotted in the Hamptons 2 Months After Filing for Divorce from Olivier Sarkozy

Mary-Kate Olsen was seen enjoying a night out in the Hamptons two months after filing for divorce from husband Olivier Sarkozy.

The Elizabeth and James and The Row designer, 34, was photographed leaving Tutto Il Giorno with a group of friends on Monday evening. Olsen was seen outside dressed casually in a black jacket, distressed charcoal jeans, crimson mules and a patterned scarf thrown over her black top-handle bag.

The designer was first spotted publicly after the news of her divorce broke leaving the New York City office she shares with her twin sister Ashley Olsen in early July.

On April 17, Olsen reportedly signed a petition to divorce the French banker, 51, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, New York courts weren't accepting divorce filings at the time — except in the case of emergency.

In an emergency affidavit, Olsen cited fears of being forced out of her N.Y.C. apartment by her husband as well as being at risk of losing her personal property. However, on May 14, her request for an emergency order was denied.

When courts in N.Y.C.'s five borough's reopened on Memorial Day, Olsen officially filed for divorce in the New York County Supreme Court.

Olsen and Sarkozy married in November 2015, but over the years several problems led to their split. A source told PEOPLE that one of the main issues that caused friction in their relationship was whether or not to have children. Sarkozy, who has two grown children with ex-wife Charlotte Bernard, didn’t want to have any more kids, while Olsen did.

“A few years ago, having a baby was not a priority for her. This has changed,” said the source.

"Olivier has two grown kids and doesn’t want more," a fashion source told PEOPLE. "Mary-Kate thought he would budge on that and he hasn’t.”