Mary-Kate Olsen Shows Off Her Comfy Travel Style During Rare Appearance in Mexico

There's no one that can nail the "quiet luxury" style trend better than Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, and you can always count on the trendsetting twins to make a statement out of minimalism.

On Tuesday, Mary-Kate was photographed vacationing in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. The outing piqued interest, not only because public sightings of the actress turned designer are far and few between, but also due to her choice of getaway attire.

Keeping to her slouchy style, the 36-year-old wore an oversize blush pink T-shirt and black wide-leg trousers — the epitome of comfy travel style.

She accessorized with black sunglasses, a wrap-around mauve scarf, slip-on mules and a chic bowler bag with tan accents.

Since founding their high-end fashion label The Row in 2006, both Mary-Kate and Ashley have become a favorite among celebrities looking for a chic way to sport off-duty style.

As noted by Vogue, the back-to-basics brand has been frequented by A-listers including Kendall Jenner, Zoë Kravitz, Jennifer Lawrence and Gigi Hadid.

And, although the Olsens have focused on a life of privacy over the years, their fashion genius still shows through in their collection presentations.

For example, in March, The Row held its Fall/Winter 2023 at Paris Fashion Week. It turned out to be an exclusive affair with a fashion-forward crowd and a luxe selection of healthy bites (including pears and dark chocolate chunks!) served by waiters clad in black and white.

In conversation with i-D last June, the sisters opened about the philosophy behind their designs.

"I think the reason we do fashion is to constantly try to fix our imperfections," Mary-Kate noted. "And you have next season to do that. But it's also our job to find every imperfection in there to make sure that we're constantly pushing ourselves and training our eyes and making sure everyone is served. Just evolving and learning."

Ashley added, "I think it's been really important for us to stay in control and to do things at a time that feels right. That has been the driving force of the brand and there are certain things probably that are accelerated, but there are other things that have slowed down."