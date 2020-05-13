Mary-Kate Olsen Files for Divorce from Husband Olivier Sarkozy: Report

Mary-Kate Olsen has reportedly requested an emergency order to speed along the divorce process amid the coronavirus pandemic

Mary-Kate Olsen has requested an emergency order to file for divorce from husband Olivier Sarkozy, according to court documents obtained by TMZ.

The Elizabeth & James designer and twin sister of Ashley Olsen, 33, reportedly signed a petition to divorce the French banker, 50, on April 17, but due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, New York courts haven't been accepting divorce filings — except in cases of emergency.

According to TMZ reports, Olsen says her attorneys received an email from Sarkozy's lawyers stating that she needed to move out of the couple's N.Y.C. apartment by May 18. Olsen's asking that Sarkozy extend the deadline to May 30 — as she can't meet the deadline due to stay-at-home mandates in the city — but claims he hasn't responded. She also claims he terminated their lease without her knowledge.

The documents reportedly state that one way Olsen can protect her property is by filing the divorce petition, which would "trigger an automatic court order preventing him from disposing of her property." TMZ also reported that she requested in the divorce petition that their prenuptial agreement be enforced.

PEOPLE has reached out to Olsen's rep for comment. A call to Sarkozy's company requesting comment was not immediately returned.

Image zoom James Devaney/Filmmagic

The small ceremony took place at a private residence in the couple’s home city of New York, according to the New York Post. About 50 guest enjoyed cocktails in the home’s back garden followed by dinner inside.