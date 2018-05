Since the moment they captivated audiences as Michelle Tanner on Full House, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen have managed to keep our attention -- both on-screen and off. Through books, television shows, beauty products and movies, their careers as teenagers skyrocketed, all before they turned 18. Now, the sisters have paved their way as two of the most well-known fashion designers of their time. Here, a look back at their lives as actresses and designers through the years.