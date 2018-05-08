Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen Continue Their Met Gala Style Streak (and We're Still Obsessed)

The Met Gala red carpet is home to many surprises: Kanye West in a denim outfit, Kendall Jenner baring her butt, and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen occasionally break from their all-black uniform. But when it comes to the Olsen sisters, the CFDA-award winning designers of The Row and Elizabeth and James, one thing is always certain: they’ll show up and shut things down. Monday night, they did just that.

The fashion designer sisters, who have been attending the event since 2005, stepped onto the carpet dressed in looks that nodded to the theme of the evening. No surprise here, Mary-Kate went for an all-black look: an off-the-shoulder wrap dress with flouncy sleeves. Ashley opted for a more colorful look, with a red, gold and black striped dress.

Amy Sussman/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

As for their jewelry, both wore Stephen Russell; Ashley wore a mother-of-pearl head piece that she paired with a beaded pendant, while Mary-Kate donned a breastplate made of similarly iridescent material, plus golden chandelier earrings.

Like usual, the sisters kept their glam looks simple. They each had glowing skin, nude lips and a touch of eyeliner, along with their go-to hairstyles: smooth, loose waves that mimic their natural textures.

Last year, the stars’ hairstylist, Mark Townsend, told PeopleStyle of Ashley’s hair, “She has amazing natural texture, so as soon as she came down with her hair still damp, and she knows to just not touch it. It dried almost too good, so I roughed it up with a bit of dry shampoo, and she likes a tiny bit of flyaways, so she went back and scrunched it with her hands.”