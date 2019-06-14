Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen celebrated their 33rd birthday wearing a very on-theme accessory.

The fashion designer twin sisters got festive with their birthday looks, accessorizing their outfits with matching tiaras that read “BIRTHDAY GIRL.”

While the headbands were unexpected, the sisters stuck to their signature style for the rest of their look. Mary-Kate wore an oversize T-shirt and trousers, while Ashley chose a black dress and trench coat.

Mary-Kate and Ashley were spotted in New York City enjoying a low-key celebration with Mary-Kate’s husband Olivier Sarkozy and his daughter.

The Olsens’ longtime hairstylist Mark Townsend, who’s given them their iconic loose, beachy textured waves for years, wished Mary-Kate and Ashley a happy birthday on Instagram in a heartfelt post.

“🎂 Happy Birthday #AshleyOlsen #MaryKateOlsen 🎂 #MarksMuses 🎂 Thank you for letting me play with your hairs for all these years! 🎂,” he said, adding, “You’ve kept me so inspired in so many ways! #MarksMuses.”

Just two weeks before the sisters’ 33rd birthday, they had another reason to celebrate. The child stars-turned-fashion designers took home the award for Accessory Designer of the Year for The Row, their collection of ready-to-wear, handbags, eyewear and footwear. They were previously honored with the same award in 2018 and 2014.

The pair walked the red carpet wearing coordinating all-black ensembles by their fashion label, The Row, for the occasion. While Ashley kept her look monochromatic by accessorizing with a black clutch and pumps, Mary-Kate added a fun pop of color by wearing a turquoise snakeskin clutch.

The sisters, who also head-up the luxury label Elizabeth and James, became the youngest designers to ever be inducted into the association in 2009.