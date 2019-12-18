Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Make Very Rare Instagram Cameo to Wish Ashley Benson Happy Birthday

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen just made a very rare appearance on social media to make a “dream come true” for a celeb super-fan.

On Wednesday, the former actresses-turned-fashion designers, 33, emerged on Instagram to wish actress Ashley Benson a special 30th birthday.

In the video, posted on Benson’s account, both sisters wear black wool jackets and black-tinted thin-frame sunglasses with their dirty-blonde hair slicked back and a makeup-free face.

“Happy birthday Ashley,” both say in unison in the selfie video. “I hope this year is one of the best one yet. Sending you lots of love,” Ashley continues.

Mary-Kate adds, “So magical and can’t wait to meet you soon.” After, Ashley blows a kiss to the camera.

Benson posted the video with the caption, “Dreams do come true.”

Neither sister is on any social media platform, and the two have made it a point to stay out of the social media-spotlight (aside from a rare selfie moment).

But most recently, the two were seen on the Instagram account of their fashion label, Elizabeth and James, at an event promoting their new collection with Kohl’s.

In 2017, Mary-Kate and Ashley opened up to Net-a-Porter’s The Edit about staying private on social. “We don’t dive into that world [of social media]; we don’t have Instagram or Facebook,” Ashley said. “We’ve stayed quite sheltered in that sense.”

Even though the fashion moguls have never met Benson, they stepped into the limelight for her big day, along with another special person to Benson, girlfriend Cara Delevingne, who posted a series of intimate photos of the two for her birthday tribute.

Delevingne’s slideshow of photos included a pic of Benson wearing a “birthday girl” crown, black sunglasses, an “A” scarf and a graphic T-shirt, another of the couple kissing in the bathtub with a clear view of their bare shoulders and one of Benson posing in the tub solo.

“Happy birthday @ashleybenson There is so much I could say but something I love and cherish most about us is that I don’t need to because YOU KNOW and that’s all that matters,” the model wrote in a lengthy caption. “It’s you and me which is my favourite. My safe place. You let me be silly, you let me be wild, you keep me free, secure and curious.

She continued: “I feel like I’ve known you my entire life and I am so proud of watching you grow into the woman that you always dreamt of being. I love you beyond words my sprinkles, choonchi, angel face, grumpy ass, sweet cheeks, never boring, buttmunch, Benson ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Benson replied to her girlfriend’s adorable message, saying, “Love you my choonchie pet. My best friend. My kween. ❤️.”

Delevingne’s sweet birthday tribute comes one week after the two were rumored to have broken up after someone hacked the supermodel’s Twitter and posted the message, “Me and Ashley broke up.” The tweet has since been removed.

Benson and Delevingne were first linked in August of 2018 when the pair were spotted kissing at London’s Heathrow Airport, and the model later confirmed their relationship this past June.