Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Compare Being Twins to Marriage: 'We Do Everything Together'

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen may look almost identical and run a highly successful fashion empire together — but they live different lives that might take them to separate coasts in the near future.

The fashion icons and former child actors, 32, recently spoke to WSJ. Magazine about their relationship as sisters and business partners for the launch of their first menswear line by the luxury fashion brand they run together, The Row.

“We do everything together,” Ashley told WSJ in the interview, published Monday. “We came out of the womb doing that,” Mary-Kate added.

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen ETHAN JAMES GREEN FOR WSJ. MAGAZINE

The sisters also described their relationship as a “a marriage and a partnership.” Like most long-term couples, they “have had ups and downs,” Ashley shared, adding, “It’s been 32 years of learning how to communicate.”

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's new menswear line ETHAN JAMES GREEN FOR WSJ. MAGAZINE

And while many people still think of Mary-Kate and Ashley as interchangeable — perhaps in part because they played the same character for their breakout role as Michelle Tanner in Full House — they lead very different lives that are potentially about to diverge even more. For now, they both live in New York City, with Mary-Kate deeply invested in staying there, but Ashley is considering moving back to L.A.

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's new menswear line ETHAN JAMES GREEN FOR WSJ. MAGAZINE

But their approach to business and fashion ultimately keeps them tied together, according to WSJ. For example, they want all products to be “perfect” before offering them and they’re “not product pushers,” Ashley explained. “I don’t know if it’s because of the way we grew up — we just don’t like talking about ourselves or talking about what we’re doing … It’s not really our approach.”

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's new menswear line ETHAN JAMES GREEN FOR WSJ. MAGAZINE

The new mens’ collection, available in select retailers in October, according to Vogue, includes includes denim, knitwear and most importantly tailored separates and suits. It ranges in price from $3,950 to $7,850. The women’s lines, featuring items like lambskin skirts and cashmere hoodies, have similar price points. The Row first launched in 2006. The Olsens also run the slightly more affordable Elizabeth and James together.

The duo is quite private, but occasionally they reveal how they truly feel about each, like they did with InStyle back in 2016. At the time, Mary-Kate called Ashley “loving and consistent,” while Ashley returned the compliment with: “You are the most grounded, brutally honest and compassionate person … and my best friend.”

Mary-Kate has been married to French banker and half-brother of former French president Nicolas Sarkozy since 2015. Ashley used to have a 58-year-old financier beau, Richard Sachs, but she was last seen out with a new mystery man in November 2017. The twins also have four other siblings: younger sister Elizabeth Olsen, older brother Trent, and half-siblings Courtney Taylor and Jake.