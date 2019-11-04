Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Make Rare Public Appearance Ahead of Elizabeth and James Kohl's Launch

Image zoom ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen just made a rare public appearance for a very special occasion.

Elizabeth and James — a high-end women’s lifestyle brand consisting of apparel, accessories and fragrances founded by the 33-year-old twins in 2007 — is making its way to Kohl’s soon. And ahead of the launch, both women participated in a panel discussion with Kohl’s CEO Michelle Gass in New York City on Saturday.

For the in-house event held at Kohl’s Innovation Center, the stars strayed from their signature all-black styles, wearing colorful not-yet-announced looks from the collection. Fans welcomed them with a standing ovation, as captured by several audience members and posted to Instagram.

“The start of a beautiful friendship Elizabeth and James x Kohl’s launches November 7th!” the official Elizabeth and James Instagram account captioned a shot of the stylish twins (who also founded designer brand, The Row, in 2006) chatting with Kohl’s CEO Michelle Gass.

Social media users expressed excitement for the upcoming launch — especially the potential return of Elizabeth and James’ best-selling fragrance, Nirvana Black! — in the comment section.

“Please re-launch Nirvana Black — I am begging you 🙏🏻,” one person wrote. While another said, simply, “Best news 👏💕”

“My favourite two people on earth!” another user wrote, adding several heart eye emojis.

While Kohl’s has yet to unveil the full line, what we have seen is super promising. Pieces include tie-die t-shirts, cozy sweaters and a blouson waist blouse in two color-ways, and each one is under $100.

Kohl’s announced the exclusive partnership in a press release earlier this year.

“Our vision for Elizabeth and James is to deliver a lifestyle brand that offers women access to premium fashion at an affordable price without sacrificing quality and fit,” Mary-Kate said in the statement. “Kohl’s is the right partner to take our brand into a new era, while staying true to the high-quality, fashion-forward designs that our loyal brand enthusiasts expect from us. Leveraging Kohl’s extensive store network and digital platform will also allow us to reach a much larger audience than we have in the past and for this we are particularly excited.”

Ashley added, “Kohl’s is doing a great job with innovation and thinking differently about omnichannel retail. We have always seen Elizabeth and James speaking to a much larger audience and this new business model with Kohl’s will allow us to achieve that.

“Mary-Kate and I are excited to work with them building out additional lifestyle categories and curating spaces that will bring a new shopping experience to our customer,” she said.