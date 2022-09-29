Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Are All Smiles at The Row's Paris Fashion Week Presentation

The sisters and fashion designers presented their second Paris Fashion Week collection on Wednesday

By Hedy Phillips
Published on September 29, 2022 08:16 PM
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Are All Smiles at The Row's Paris Fashion Week Show
Photo: rosanna ovalles/instagram

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen made a blink-and-you'll-miss-it appearance at The Row's Paris Fashion Week Show on Wednesday.

The twin fashion designers presented their brand's new collection, and a few show-goers caught a glimpse of the elusive pair facilitating the show and watching with smiles on their faces.

Dressed in all black, the 36-year-old twins watched the show from a perch on a spiral staircase, clapping as their models walked the runway in their new creations.

Another show-goer captured the Olsens clapping along with everyone in attendance and soaking in the cheers, with wide smiles on their faces. The two even shared a quick congratulatory embrace.

Instagram account @StyleNotCom shared a recap of the show, noting that attendees were given juice and "diet water" at the door and sent off with fruit and coffee. They also shared that the show's soundtrack included music by Elvis Presley and Chris Isaak.

The Row's new collection includes oversize blazers, more than one gorgeous dress (including crochet detailing and satin flair) and even bermuda shorts. Known for its classic silhouettes, The Row always delivers on chic pieces, but with this collection — the brand's second showing at Paris Fashion Week — the Olsen's turned up the playfulness a touch, with slightly messier styling and purposeful wrinkles.

Both Mary-Kate and Ashley have led low-key lives in recent years, choosing to be discreet (which also comes across in the clothes they design).

Speaking in an interview with i-D last June about The Row, Mary-Kate said that maintaining a private personal life is part of how she and Ashley grew up.

"We were raised to be discreet people," Mary-Kate said, when asked about The Row's discreet, modest style.

"I think that potentially that's just our aesthetic, our design preference," Ashley added, "But that doesn't mean that we don't also appreciate something truly ornate or maximal. Sometimes a collection even starts quite like that, and then gets pared down. It doesn't always start from that simplistic place."

Ashley Olsen and Mary-Kate Olsen
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

"We're hard workers and we've always been hard workers," Mary-Kate said, adding that she's "happy" people look at their brand, which they launched over a decade ago, "as a perfect product or products that feel complete, or whole."

"I think the reason we do fashion is to constantly try to fix our imperfections," she continued. "And you have next season to do that. But it's also our job to find every imperfection in there to make sure that we're constantly pushing ourselves and training our eyes and making sure everyone is served. Just evolving and learning."

Ashley added, "I think it's been really important for us to stay in control and to do things at a time that feels right. That has been the driving force of the brand and there are certain things probably that are accelerated, but there are other things that have slowed down."

"So, I think it's about always finding that balance of making sure you're obviously not behind or slow, but that you're keeping up with the pace of the business in the right way," she said. "Not getting ahead of yourself, but not staying too far behind. And I think that's an interesting balance."

