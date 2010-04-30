Mary J. Blige's Next Summer Hit: Her First Signature Scent!



Axelle Woussen/Bauer-Griffin



What does R&B superstardom smell like? You’re about to find out! Following on the hot heels of new celeb perfumers like Eva Longoria, Kim Kardashian and Beyonce, nine-time Grammy award winner Mary J. Blige announces her debut fragrance, My Life, with beauty brand Carol’s Daughter. “It is the epitome of a confident woman,” Blige says of what fans can expect from the fragrance. The chanteuse further explains in a release that its smell is inspired by her own personality. “It doesn’t scream out for attention—it’s feminine but strong, powerful yet humble. It is … my life.” A mixture of rich floral notes including gardenia petals, gold lily, jasmine, apricot flowers, bartlett pear and white freesia, the scent will be sold exclusively on HSN for $46 starting on July 31. One dollar from the purchase of each bottle sold will be donated to Blige’s charity, FFAWN, an organization that helps women succeed through scholarships, grants and programs. Tell us: Are you excited for Blige’s first fragrance?