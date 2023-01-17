Mary J. Blige Shines at Her Star-Studded 52nd Birthday Bash in Skin-Baring, Sequin Micro-Mini

Mary J. Blige brought all the playful fashion drama to her 52nd birthday celebration on Saturday in New York City.

The music legend threw a star-studded party at Cipriani Wall Street over the weekend after turning 52 on Jan. 11.

Blige turned up to her soirée ready to have fun and turn heads. The Capricorn arrived shining in silver wearing a plunging sequin mini dress, teamed with layers of diamonds to match and a gray and white fur coat that swept the floor as she walked.

Johnny Nunez/WireImage

The singer finished her birthday glam with strappy silver heels, platinum blonde hair in a high bun, oversize hoop earrings and a smoky makeup moment to tie it all together.

Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Clearly, the energy Blige put into looking flawless she also put into having a good time. The star posted a series of photos to Instagram showcasing her birthday look and reflecting on her night with friends adding the caption:

"WOW!!! What a night!!! It's nothing like partying with people you really LOVE and who LOVES you back!!! That energy was crazy and unmatched!!! Thank you to everyone for all the birthday LOVE!!! I'm so overjoyed and still recovering from Saturday!!! #CapricornSeason."

The love she was feeling came partly from the star-studded friends who attended the superstar's party. Blige invited many close friends and household names to her birthday bash, including Usher, Queen Latifah, Fat Joe, Joey Bada$$, Remy Ma and Papoose.

This birthday celebration closed off a substantial 51st year for the icon. In 2022, Blige announced she would be coming out with her first children's picture book, Mary Can!, which will go onto shelves in March of this year.

Johnny Nunez/WireImage

The star told PEOPLE about the new project saying, "From start to finish, this book has been my own dream – starting from just the idea, to partnering with Ashleigh Corrin and Harper Collins who helped bring Mary Can! to life, to seeing the final and finished book – I couldn't be more excited to share this with the younger generation."

This came after the singer opened 2022 by performing the Super Bowl LVI halftime show with Dr. Dre, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, and Snoop Dogg. Coincidentally, she was in an outfit just as shiny as her birthday ensemble.

Blige was also honored with the Icon Award at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards. After accepting the award, the singer commented, "Through it all, I always one way or another gravitated back to my first love, music. To be recognized in this way at this moment, with the Icon Award at the Billboard Music Awards, is an incredible honor and one that I am truly humbled by."