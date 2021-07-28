Mary J. Blige Wears Embellished Turquoise Bikini for Beach Day in Miami

Mary J. Blige can rock just about anything she wears.

The 50-year-old singer stunned in an embellished turquoise bikini during a trip to the beach in Miami, Florida on Saturday.

Gemstones lined each strap on the two-piece aqua swimsuit, which Blige paired with gold earrings, a matching anklet and a messy bun. The nine-time Grammy-winner completed the look with lashes and a glossy lip.

Blige hit the beach with friends in a black, blue and orange cover tunic with a tiger on it, which she removed before kicking back in a beach chair.

In recent months, the "Family Affair" singer has opened up about the mental health struggles she overcome throughout her career. Earlier this month, Blige told PEOPLE she credits her fans for helping rescue her from suicidal thoughts early in her professional career.

Mary J Blige Wine Credit: Gilbert Carrasquillo/WireImage

"I think subconsciously, I was like, 'Oh I can't kill myself now. All these people, somebody's going to come behind me,' because people were too diehard and strong and emotional about this album," she told PEOPLE Every Day. "So I believe in my subconscious, I was like 'I can't [die] now. I've just got to thug this out. I've got to push through.' And so I just kept pushing and pushing, no matter how hard it got, no matter how ugly it got."

In June, Amazon Prime Video released the documentary Mary J. Blige's My Life, which offered a behind-the-scenes look at the deeply personal and critically-acclaimed album of the same name, released 1994.

"My Life is probably my darkest album, at one of the darkest times I've had. Most of the time I just was just depressed and didn't want to live," Blige said in the trailer. "I didn't know that so many people felt the same way."

"In the neighborhood we lived in, it's like prison," she added. "There was a lot wrong… I needed to get out. That's why I had that pen. The only thing I think that kept us guided was the music. It just saved you."

Blige now finds herself in a better place nearly 27 years after My Life was released. Though she still hits roadblocks from time to time, the artist said she is in healthy headspace.