Mary J. Blige's Super Bowl nails were encrusted with Swarovski crystals and designed by the same manicurist who glams Alicia Keys, Nicki Minaj, and Saweetie

Mary J. Blige Is Still Wearing Her Super Bowl Nails: 'I Haven't Had a Chance to Get Them Off'

Mary J. Blige nailed her Super Bowl performance in more ways than one.

The Grammy-winning singer, 51, surely shined when she hit the stage in style on Sunday for her headlining-halftime moment, and she's still shining five days later because her sparkle-studded manicure is here to stay.

"These are Super Bowl nails," Blige said Friday on The View. "I haven't gotta a chance to get them off. This young lady in L.A., she killed it," she added.

Celebrity nail artist Temeka Jackson is the woman responsible for the creation of her glam, and has worked with other A-listers such as Alicia Keys, Saweetie, Nicki Minaj, and more.

Complimenting her glittering cheetah print ensemble and matching thigh-high boots, Blige's manicure dazzled and dripped in Swarovski crystals on a popping pink base. As "the only chick" on that stage, self described by Blige, it was only necessary that she looked like the star that she is.

While the "Family Affair" and "No More Drama" singer shared the stage with hip-hop icons Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Dr. Dre and Kendrick Lamar, Blige assured fans that "[she knows] how to hang out with the guys" and "had so much fun."

But doing the Super Bowl was much more than just hanging with the boys for Blige. Sure, she's had nine Grammys and several Billboard chart-topping hits — not to mention an Oscar nomination for acting and an acclaimed role on Power Book II: Ghost — but Blige still cites her Super Bowl performance as "one of the most important roles and accomplishments in [her] career."

"We have come so far, hip-hop has come so far, Black people have come so far, and to have us in the epicenter, the front line, for such a huge huge moment?" she told View co-hosts Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Ana Navarro and Sara Haines. "Words cannot express how grateful I am to Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine for calling me to be a part of that."

"If I didn't get a call from them I wouldn't have been there," Blige added. "It was extremely important to all our careers, I believe."

Due to such an iconic lineup of performers participating in this year's Super Bowl halftime show, the news had to be kept tight-lipped in the months leading up to the big reveal, but Blige understood the assignment.

"When they tell us not to talk, we don't talk," she said when asked how she kept everything under wraps.

"I don't want to be kicked out of the Super Bowl for having a big mouth," she joked.

In typical Super Bowl fashion, this year's stirred up its annual social media frenzy with its fair share of memes — and after Blige's dramatic fall at the end of her set, she was at the center them.

"I don't mind leaving just it all there," said Blige in response to her finale. "I just felt like the world feels like that with all this COVID, mask, and this and that. No More Drama, at the end."

She added, "I'm going down. And I was exhausted anyway."