Mary-Brian Clarke, Girlfriend of Late Model Jeremy Ruehlemann, Dead at 24: 'A Light to Everyone'

Mary-Brian Clarke, the girlfriend of late model Jeremy Ruehlemann whose family described her as a talented influence in the fashion industry, has died at age 24.

The public relations employee, who worked for the brands TIBI, Elizabeth Bensinger and MadHappy, was remembered by her loved ones Friday during a mass at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church in Houston, Texas.

Clarke unexpectedly died on March 21, her family shared in an obituary, writing that the "angels in heaven will certainly benefit from her sense of style and fashion."

"Arriving at the gates of heaven in one of many pairs of unique sunglasses, more rings than her fingers could hold, and either a furry jacket or hat and a one-of-a-kind pair of trendy sneakers, and that magnificent smile that was a magnet for all."

Mary-Brian Clarke.

"Mary-Brian will always be remembered by her contagious laugh, her witty sense of humor and her unique ability to connect with others," her family continued. "She was a light to everyone who knew her which came from her belief in the good of others."

Survived by her parents Resa and Brian Clarke, and siblings Abby, Hanna and Jack, those closest to Clarke shared touching words at her service on Friday. Her three siblings reflected on memories they shared with her — from attending fashion events with her to laughing alongside her — as well as her overall humor and her love of dressing up. "Mary-Brian, we will remember the lesson to document and cherish every moment and to not be afraid to embrace who we are," Jack shared. "To love fiercely and without judgement, and to appreciate all of life's tiny details."

Clarke's family encourages those who wish to donate visit the Family Legacy website, where they can contribute to Clarke's legacy by helping children in Zambia.

Her friend, Paisley Gilbert, remembered Clarke on Instagram as her best friend. "If only we could have one more reunion like this, I would squeeze you a little tighter and never let go," she wrote alongside a touching video of them embracing. "Love you past each edge of the universe and back my twin Slenny ❤️ 🪐👽♾"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Clarke's partner Ruehlemann died in January at age 27, and was remembered by Christian Siriano as "was one of my muses and he always will be. He inspired me and I will love him forever."

"I have never posted anything like this but to lose a friend who was such a beautiful soul is just really hard," Siriano captioned an Instagram post. "This is for Jeremy, the most beautiful man that gave so much love to everyone he met no matter what."

"I'm sending all my love to his family and friends who lost someone so special. I know we will meet again one day but right now I just want to hug him," the fashion designer continued. "Rest well J we all love you so much! Send love to his family today please."

Ruehlemann, whose cause of death has not been made public, was also remembered by celebrity makeup artist Hung Vanngo. He wrote alongside two images of the late model that he is "Heartbroken by the news of my dear friend @Ruehlemann's passing."

He added, "He made such a large impact on everyone he met. In this industry you meet a lot of people, but he was one of those people that even if you met him once he would have a part of your heart forever. My Team and I love and cherish the time we had working with him. A true friend, you will be loved and remembered forever. RIP Jeremy 💔"

On her own Instagram, Clarke remembered Ruehlemann with touching photos and videos at the top of the year, writing "I love you forever & miss you everyday."