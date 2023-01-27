Marvel Star Simu Liu Goes Shirtless and Flaunts His Toned Abs on Tiffany & Co. Red Carpet

Simu Liu isn't shy about flashing his abs.

The Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star flaunted his toned abs on the red carpet at a Tiffany & Co. event in Toronto on Thursday.

Liu turned heads at the event, wearing a stylish light gray suit with the sleeves casually rolled up and no shirt under the jacket. He accessorized his ab-tastic look with gold chains and what appeared to be a large amber jewel on his lapel.

Simu Liu.

This isn't the first time Liu has shown off his abs — far from it, actually. The Marvel star, 33, debuted bleach blond tresses in a shirtless selfie he shared to his Instagram last year.

In the photo, Liu throws up a "peace" sign with his left hand as beams of sunlight stream in from his right, highlighting his newly colored hair.

The actor playfully begged for his mother's forgiveness in the caption, writing: "sorry ma pls don't kill me."

Liu endured another transformation recently too. He received the full makeover treatment for this year's Barbie movie — and said it was a learning experience he'll never forget.

He revealed he waxed his entire body for the Warner Bros. film, calling it "one of the most painful experiences" of his life in his recent interview with The Independent.

"Waxing has been an education to say the least," Liu told the outlet. "I have such a newfound admiration for the incredibly brave women who go through this on a monthly basis."

Liu stars in the movie alongside Margot Robbie, who plays the movie's iconic doll character. Though the actor's role in the movie remains unknown, the added information is leading fans to believe he'll be portraying one of the Ken dolls.

He joins Ryan Gosling, who's stepping in to play Ken, and America Ferrera in the cast.

Liu previously said that he agreed to join the cast after his agent personally vouched for the film, saying it had one of the best scripts he's ever read.

"He literally said this verbatim," Liu told British GQ last month. "He was like, 'If I could stake my career on any one script, it's the Barbie script. I really think you should do it.'"