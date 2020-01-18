Martha Stewart Says She 'Wouldn't Buy' Gwyneth Paltrow's 'Smells Like My Vagina' Candle

Martha Stewart isn’t afraid to share her real feelings about Gwyneth Paltrow‘s latest Goop launch.

While appearing on Thursday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the lifestyle icon revealed she has no interest in buying Paltrow’s newly-marketed “vagina” smelling candle.

During the episode, a caller phoned in to ask Stewart — who has thrown shade at Goop in the past — about her thoughts on the Goop candle, which has sold out.

While Stewart wasn’t aware of the $75 item named “This Smells Like My Vagina,” she was not surprised to hear of its popularity.

“I’m sure it’s sold out,” Stewart replied. “She does that kind of irritating… she’s trying to zhuzh up the public to listen to her, and that’s great. Let her do her thing.”

While Paltrow’s beauty brand quickly made headlines after she announced the latest product, Stewart made it clear that she is not on board with the idea.

“I wouldn’t buy that candle,” she quipped, before Cohen jumped in to clarify, “To be clear you don’t want a candle that smells like Gwyneth Paltrow’s vagina?”

“Not necessarily,” Stewart said sternly.

“What does it say about America that the candle is now sold out?” Cohen, 51, laughed.

“I think it’s not America, I think it’s a lot of guys who are horny,” Stewart responded.

According to the candle’s online description, the item — made by artisanal fragrance brand Heretic — “started as a joke” between perfumer Douglas Little and Paltrow while they were collaborating on a fragrance together. The two were testing scents when the Politician star, 47, blurted out, “Uhhh..this smells like a vagina,” the website said.

While the two didn’t end up bottling the “funny, gorgeous, sexy, and beautifully unexpected scent” into a perfume, they did think it would be “perfect as a candle,” the description read.

RELATED: Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop Shop Is Selling a Candle Called ‘Smells Like My Vagina’

According to Goop, the brand did a “test run” for the candle during the In Goop Health summit and “it sold out within hours.”

The candle’s scent is described to contain a “blend of geranium, citrusy bergamot, and cedar absolutes juxtaposed with Damask rose and ambrette seed.”

Image zoom Goop

This isn’t the first time Stewart has gone public with her opinions on Paltrow’s brand.

In 2014, Stewart spoke out against Paltrow, saying if the actress “were confident in her acting she wouldn’t be trying to be Martha Stewart.” She even made a dig at Paltrow’s “conscious uncoupling” from husband Chris Martin in her 2014 fall issue of Martha Stewart Living, in which she published a spread titled “Conscious Coupling,” which focused on the “perfect marriage” of different holiday pies.

Image zoom Ian Gavan/Getty Images; Denis Contreras/Getty Images

RELATED: Martha Stewart Doesn’t ‘Follow’ Goop, But Wishes Gwyneth Paltrow ‘Good Luck’

In response to Stewart’s “Conscious Coupling” dig, at the time, Entertainment Tonight reported that Paltrow shared a recipe on Goop’s site titled “Jailbird Cake” to poke fun at the lifestyle mogul’s 2004 jail sentence.

Paltrow later made light of Stewart’s subtle shade while attending Fortune’s Most Powerful Women Summit that same year. “No one has ever said anything bad about me before, so I’m shocked and devastated,” Paltrow joked. “I’ll try to recover.”

In 2017, during an episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, a caller asked Stewart to comment on health allegations against Paltrow’s company to which she joked “Who’s Goop?”