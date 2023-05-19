Style Royalty! Martha Stewart Wears Glittery Jenny Packham Dress Similar to Gown Worn by Kate Middleton 

Gold is the winning color for these powerhouse ladies, who've both selected the celebrity-favorite fashion brand to make a starry statement

May 19, 2023
Martha Stewart, Kate Middleton
Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty, Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty

One way to stop a red carpet is by showing up in a spectacular outfit.

Martha Stewart mastered the art of the grand entrance when she arrived at the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit party in New York City on May 18 wearing an Old Hollywood gold sequin cocktail gown by Jenny Packham.

The lifestyle maven and SI Swimsuit's latest cover star teamed the kaftan-style piece with Prada gold platforms and Harry Winston jewelry borrowed from her daughter's wardrobe.

Stewart's look may have been a déjà vu moment for fans of Kate Middleton, 41, who also wore one of Packham's lustrous numbers while attending the premiere of Bond film, No Time to Die, in September 2021.

Martha Stewart
Gotham/FilmMagic

The Princess of Wales' look was almost exact to Stewart's in that her dress featured the same gold and silver sequin accents and waist-cinching silhouette.

Yet, Middleton's displayed a more regal aesthetic with its statement shoulders and billowing floor-length cape. Circular beaded earrings were her choice of bling.

A scroll through the namesake fashion label's Instagram proves that it's a celebrity go-to. Paris Hilton and Mindy Kaling are just two of the famous faces who've gravitated toward British designer Packham's sparkling yet timeless and elegant numbers.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends the "No Time To Die" World Premiere at Royal Albert Hall on September 28, 2021 in London, England.
Chris Jackson/Getty

These days, Stewart is going strong in her dedication to fashion.

Ahead of the release of her SI Swimsuit cover, she told PEOPLE that going through a rotation of bathing suits for the photo shoot meant she had to "throw modesty out the window."

She also wasn't down to cover up, because she was all for showing off her "good décolleté."

Opening up about gracing the cover of the famous magazine (at 81, the television personality is the oldest model to do so) Stewart said: "It's important to stand up to challenges, whether they're beauty challenges or intellectual challenges, even philanthropic challenges," adding, "To be able to stand up and do it — to me — is so fun! And this is accomplishing something that not everybody would accomplish."

