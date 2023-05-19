Style Royalty! Martha Stewart Wears Glittery Jenny Packham Dress Similar to Gown Worn by Kate Middleton 

One way to stop a red carpet is by showing up in a spectacular outfit.

Martha Stewart mastered the art of the grand entrance when she arrived at the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit party in New York City on May 18 wearing an Old Hollywood gold sequin cocktail gown by Jenny Packham.

The lifestyle maven and SI Swimsuit's latest cover star teamed the kaftan-style piece with Prada gold platforms and Harry Winston jewelry borrowed from her daughter's wardrobe.

Stewart's look may have been a déjà vu moment for fans of Kate Middleton, 41, who also wore one of Packham's lustrous numbers while attending the premiere of Bond film, No Time to Die, in September 2021.

Gotham/FilmMagic

The Princess of Wales' look was almost exact to Stewart's in that her dress featured the same gold and silver sequin accents and waist-cinching silhouette.

Yet, Middleton's displayed a more regal aesthetic with its statement shoulders and billowing floor-length cape. Circular beaded earrings were her choice of bling.

A scroll through the namesake fashion label's Instagram proves that it's a celebrity go-to. Paris Hilton and Mindy Kaling are just two of the famous faces who've gravitated toward British designer Packham's sparkling yet timeless and elegant numbers.

Chris Jackson/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

These days, Stewart is going strong in her dedication to fashion.

Ahead of the release of her SI Swimsuit cover, she told PEOPLE that going through a rotation of bathing suits for the photo shoot meant she had to "throw modesty out the window."

She also wasn't down to cover up, because she was all for showing off her "good décolleté."

Opening up about gracing the cover of the famous magazine (at 81, the television personality is the oldest model to do so) Stewart said: "It's important to stand up to challenges, whether they're beauty challenges or intellectual challenges, even philanthropic challenges," adding, "To be able to stand up and do it — to me — is so fun! And this is accomplishing something that not everybody would accomplish."