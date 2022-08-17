Martha Stewart Sparkles at Vegas Opening in Glittery Fashion Nova Sweatsuit with Matching Clogs

Martha Stewart knows how to serve a meal and a fashion moment!

Over the weekend, the entrepreneur made her way through Sin City for the opening of her new restaurant, The Bedford by Martha Stewart.

Located at the Paris Las Vegas, the eatery is inspired by countryside living and humble abode. But for the opening, Stewart went for the glam, shimmering gold two-piece set from Fashion Nova and a pair of high-fashion, $475 sparkly clogs by Simon Miller.

Costume designer and stylist Paolo Nieddu helped Stewart put together the look. She accessorized her outfit with a metallic gold handbag and statement Brunello Cucinelli drop earrings.

"Emerging from the door from @caesarspalace Las Vegas," Stewart captioned one photo from post, in which she modeled her look with a pair of chic sunglasses and posed with a posh demeanor.

In a second Instagram post, Stewart shared her outfit details with her followers — including Chrissy Teigan who commented, "MARTHA X FASHION NOVA PLEASE GOD."

Martha Stewart/Instagram

The Bedford by Martha Stewart is Stewart's first-ever restaurant.

"We have toyed with the idea for a long, long time," Stewart told PEOPLE in January. "I just personally was never really ready to do something so large as this. It really is a lot of stuff to do!"

That changed when Caesars Entertainment got involved. "They made us an offer we couldn't refuse," she explained. "The team at Caesar's is just amazing. They're so, so productive and so creative. I like working with people like that. And this is an opportunity to extend the brand in an area where I've always wanted to be but never really did enter."

The 194-seat farm-to-table eatery is a fully-immersive concept designed to bring Stewart's famed country farmhouse in Bedford, New York to life, offering guests an authentic glimpse of how she lives and entertains in her own home.

It's something Stewart has been doing since she started her first company, a catering business, from her own kitchen in 1976. At each venture since (cookbooks, magazines, TV shows, homeware collections, frozen food lines, etc.), Stewart has turned the inspiration of her home into one of America's most prestigious and well-known brands.

"It's a charming restaurant," Stewart said. "Our menu is based on freshness and availability; I'm picking my family and friend's favorites, things I have been known for — like wonderful breads and baked goods — and dishes you might not find in other restaurants, like pastas and soups that are unique to the Martha brand. I just want to make sure that everybody gets a taste of the delicious food that has long come out of my kitchen. You're going to love it."

Martha Stewart/Instagram

Stewart's new eatery endeavor isn't the only occasion she's celebrated this month.

On Aug. 3, the renowned cookbook author rang in her 81st birthday with a gorgeous selfie showing off her everlasting beauty. She captioned the laid-back photo with her birthday plans, which involved a "delicious lunch and just a bit too much @19crimes martha's chard."

In February, she also gave fans a tutorial on how she created her infamous poolside thirst trap selfie, breaking down her best modeling tips and makeup hacks in a TikTok with beauty brand Clé de Peau Beauté.

The beauty collaboration was also the perfect fit for Stewart, who's been a long-time fan of the brand. "I have always been inquisitive about good skincare, and I've been using their products for a very long time," she said in a statement.