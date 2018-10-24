Martha Stewart Bedazzled Her Own Sandals to Make an Important Statement

Martha Stewart isn’t taking the 2018 midterm elections lightly.

The businesswoman made her stance very clear as she stepped out in a pair of Aerosoles sandals with the word “vote” placed across the strap which she bedazzled herself with sparkling rhinestones,

“We’re voting for what we want and need and everybody should do it,” she told PEOPLE, while attending the Alzheimer’s Associations Rita Hayworth Gala in New York City on Tuesday. “The more of us that turn out to vote, the more of us will get what we want and need.”

She shared a close-up shot of her DIY shoes on Instagram to encourage everyone to vote on November 6. “What better way to send the most important message ! Emblazoned in faux diamonds on @Aerosoles_shoes sandals is the word VOTE Nothing is more important right now ! Get up! Get out ! Vote! Election Day is right around the corner,” she captioned the photo.

This isn’t the first time Stewart stood up for her political beliefs. Despite working with President Donald Trump on her Apprentice spinoff show, The Apprentice: Martha Stewart, she made it very clear in an interview with CNNMoney that she would not vote for Trump in the 2016 presidential election because she thought that he was “totally unprepared” to be president.

“We have to be very certain that we elect a person who has experience, knowledge, a base of education in the world of world politics as well as domestic politics and so obviously I’m voting for Hillary Clinton,” she told CNNMoney. “And we just can’t have a country run by someone who is totally unprepared for what comes.”

The rest of her outfit on Tuesday evening also made a powerful statement. She followed the event’s theme, “Rhinestones and Denim,” by wearing a knee-length denim sheath dress with matching jacket that were both embellished with rhinestones throughout.

“Alzheimer’s is affecting more and more people and we want to understand why. It’s a very serious thing,” she told PEOPLE. “And with an aging population, more and more people will have this insidious disease and we have to do something about it.”