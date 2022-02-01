The Martha Stewart Living mogul, 80, posted a now-legendary poolside snap to her Instagram, and she's sharing the tea (literally) on how you can do it too

Martha Stewart Shares Her 'Thirst Trap 101' Secrets to Her Iconic Sexy Selfie from Last Summer

Martha Stewart knows you're parched, and she's here to bring you some tea.

The television personality, 80, gave fans a glimpse into the creation of her viral July 2020 poolside thirst trap for beauty brand Clé de Peau Beauté's first TikTok campaign.

"Remember my iconic thirst trap? I'm finally revealing how I create the perfect selfie," she captioned the video.

In the clip, Stewart holds a teacup as a voiceover asks, "So you want the tea on how I create my perfect selfies?"

Her first recommendation is to "project fabulous" while taking photos.

The businesswoman then shows how she created her "effortless" look with Clé de Peau Beauté products. First, she applies the brand's Concealer SPF 27 to cover any flaws.

"The range of concealer shades come in handy for different concealing tasks," Stewart said in a press release for the campaign. "You can use it to cover everything from a blemish to enlarged pores and bruises."

In the video, she continues her makeup routine by pursing her lips, in the same way she did in the poolside selfie, to apply "a touch of gloss." Of course, you get the ideal pout as you say the beauty brand's name: Clé de Peau.

Stewart, who launched her own TikTok in October, says she's long been a fan of the skincare and makeup company, which made the partnership a natural fit.

"I have always been inquisitive about good skincare, and I've been using their products for a very long time," she said in a statement.

Stewart's "engaging personality, unique sense of humor and evocative taste" is why she was selected for the brand's TikTok debut, according to Alessio Rossi, Executive Vice President of Shiseido, Clé de Peau Beauté U.S.