Martha Stewart on New Skechers Collab and Being an 'Old Lady' Spokesperson for the Brand: 'I Like Being Cool'

Martha Stewart is very much in her cool girl era.

The businesswoman and lifestyle guru just launched her latest capsule collection with Skechers, and she tells PEOPLE that the reason she keeps coming back to the brand is simply because they make her feel hip.

"What I really like about [Skechers] is that they're modern thinkers stepping out of the shoebox by getting people like Snoop Dogg and an old lady like Martha Stewart," she says. "It's pretty fabulous that I'm a spokesperson for a modern sneaker company. I like being cool, and my friends want to be cool too."

Her new collection marries comfort with style, providing cool shoes that are "appropriate" for someone her age, she says. Available in five different shoe options — from sneakers to sandals — the new collection gives you something you can wear "all the time," according to Stewart.

Skechers

"I have a pair of Skechers in every car," Stewart, 81, says. "When I get out of an event at night where I had to wear a nice pair of high heels, I get in the car and immediately take my shoes off and put on my Skechers. They're so lightweight that I can put my feet up on the dashboard. I have a driver, so don't worry. I'm not doing it while I'm driving."

It's easy for Stewart to slip on her Skechers no matter where she is, especially if she's grabbing a pair of the brand's Slip-Ins. These shoes — which she previously showed off in a hilarious commercial that featured her tumbling across a mat into the shoes and curling up into a tattoo chair with them on — let you put them on hands-free, which makes a slick option to slide into on the go.

"The back does not bend in and get all tangled under your heel," Stewart gushes about the shoes. But perhaps what she loves most about her entire Skechers collection is how comfortable and lightweight they are. In short, they're not "clodhoppers."

"I hate clodhoppers," she says with a laugh. "You sort of march around and make noise and really get tired. You can't walk. I can walk a hundred blocks in [Skechers]."

Stewart also wanted the shoes in her collection to be in the colors she likes to wear. As someone who loves neutral tones, she wanted that to carry over into the shoes. You'll find Stewart's shoes in colors like beige, cream and gray, which will go with most things in your closet. What you won't find are pastels and bright colors — two things she says she doesn't like.

She points to close friend Snoop Dogg as inspiration for brightly colored Skechers shoes instead, saying the rappers she knows all love brights. The "Drop It Like It's Hot" artist indeed did shoe off brightly hued sneakers in the brand's Super Bowl commercial — where Stewart had a cameo.

Modeling his own Slip-Ins, Snoop showed off how easy it is to wear the shoes (and then took a verbal lashing from Stewart when he put his feet on a desk).

The commercial was just another in a long line of collaborations the two have had, and she has nothing but praise for her friend's creativity. "We have a lot of ideas, and I think a company like Skechers understands that. Snoop's creations for Skechers are brilliant," Stewart gushes, adding that the two have maintained their 10-year friendship because he's so "charming" and easy to get along with.

For Stewart, she keeps coming back to Skechers because the shoes help her look put together at any given moment — something that's very important to her. She told PEOPLE last fall that she has to look good "no matter what" she's doing. It all stems from one conversation with her daughter many years ago when her career just started to take off.

Skechers

"My daughter was probably in junior high school or high school, and she took me aside one day and she said, 'Mom, I would really appreciate it if you didn't wear your apron to the grocery store. People notice you,'" Stewart says. From then on, Stewart says she made an effort to look put together at all times, though she admits she'll never be one of those women "gorgeously attired." Simply looking neat is what she's after.

Stewart's newest collection — which she thinks is "brilliant" — is available to shop at Skechers now. Prices range from $65-$90.