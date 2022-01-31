Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

The Martha Stewart Living mogul shared her look on Instagram and praised her "impeccable makeup"

Martha Stewart Wears Millennial-Loved Brand for Filming TikToks: 'Thank Heavens for My Two-Piece'

Martha Stewart is getting in on the athleisure trend.

Over the weekend, the Martha Stewart Living mogul, 80, shared a slideshow of photos on Instagram, which show her sporting cozy attire from Alo Yoga to film a number of TikTok videos.

"Big day of TikToks today," Stewart captioned the post, which kicks off with her wearing an icy blue long-sleeve cotton t-shirt from the brand paired with slick leggings in the same hue. Stewart teamed the set with tan sneakers. In a different shot, the homeware icon rocked a black crewneck clad with Alo's logo.

"Thank heavens for my beautiful @alo @aloyoga two piece tops and leggings," Stewart continued in the caption before going on to praise her glam squad.

"Impeccable makeup by @daisybeautytoye Hair styling by @gloss. Heart shaped candy boxes are full of CBD - @Martha.com. And @marthastewartcbd," Stewart added.

Stewart is not the only celebrity to be a fan of Alo. Stars including, Kendall Jenner, Hailey Baldwin, Gigi Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski and more have been known to wear the brand.

Martha Stewart Credit: Martha Stewart/Instagram

Stewart's fashion moment comes after she shared a beauty look earlier this month.

On Jan. 21, Stewart debuted a new chop thanks to her longtime hairdresser Frederic Fekkai.

"@fredericfekkai has been cutting my hair for more than thirty-five years," she captioned the post. "He is also an old friend, a colleague in business (he sat on my board) and we recently had the opportunity to revisit the past on a plane trip from Los Angeles."

"He invited me back to his bustling hair salon at @themarkhotelny where we had a great time and I got another fabulous haircut by Frederic! P.S. I took my mask off just for these photos!!!!!!!!!!" Stewart added.

The finished product was a blown-out textured version of her recognizable golden blonde bob.

In addition to sharing her fashion and beauty favorites, Stewart has been taking social media by storm, mastering the art of thirst trap with several sexy looks. However, the businesswoman and former model hasn't always been confident.

"I was so skinny and so perfect for modeling, but I didn't know that I was beautiful," Stewart told PEOPLE in November.