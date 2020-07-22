Martha Stewart, 78, Shares Sultry Pool Selfie on Instagram

"Martha is here for a hot girl summer," one user wrote while another posted, "Oh okkk. Martha servin’ up more than just crafts, cooking and cocktails today," in the comment section of her post

Martha Stewart is keeping things glam as she enjoys the summer heat.

The 78-year-old lifestyle guru shared a photo of herself lounging in her East Hampton pool on Tuesday, gazing sultrily into the camera with her lips pursed as she donned a black bathing suit and frosty makeup.

Many of Stewart's followers showed their love for the sexy selfie below the post, which has garnered over 143,000 likes and hundreds of comments.

"Martha is here for a hot girl summer," one user wrote while another posted, "You have some nerve lookin this HOT at 78 years young 🔥🔥🔥 now lemme get that skin care routine."

"Wait, is this a thirst trap?," another commentator said as one other added, "Oh okkk. Martha servin’ up more than just crafts, cooking and cocktails today! 🔥"

"My pool in East Hampton is the place to be on a 89 degree day," she began the caption to her Instagram post before diving into the history of it.

"When I built the pool thirty years ago it was designed to be as chlorine free as possible, with a natural concrete finish-no paint- and it fit in a long narrow space between the house and the property line."

She added, "I made it extra deep for diving and with no protruding steps so we could really race the length without worrying about obstacles. After all these years, It is a fun place to swim!!!"

During a segment on Wednesday's episode of Today, Hoda Kotb and Maria Shriver reacted to Stewart's glam selfie, where they commended celebrities for defying age as Shriver joked that perhaps Stewart is eating a bunch of sardines, based on a previous interaction they shared.

"I remember I saw her, we were both doing The Dr. Oz Show and she was doing something with sardines," she began.

"Sardines are really good for brain health. I said 'oh you don't really like sardines, who likes sardines?' and she went 'I eat them all the time, I love sardines'."

Shriver added, "Maybe she's eating a lot of sardines."

Stewart then shared another Instagram post later on Tuesday of her backyard setup after she said that many had asked to see her pool and gardens from her Long Island home.