Martha Stewart Shares Salon Selfies Highlighting Her 'Great' Skin: 'Unfiltered. No Facelift'

The lifestyle guru celebrated her glowing skin Sunday after a dry January and Pilates every other day

Published on January 30, 2023 07:14 AM
These are the other three selfies I took. My expression was better in the first one but my skin looks great in all of them. Un filtered. No face lift.
Photo: Martha Stewart Instagram

Martha Stewart is very comfortable in her own skin!

The lifestyle guru, 81, shared a series of selfies on Instagram Sunday, in which she could be seen getting her hair done as she celebrated her "great" skin.

Detailing in a first post that she was "lying in the shampoo area of @FredericFekkai," Stewart said, "The light was perfect for a new selfie!!!" and credited her look for being established with "absolutely no re-imaging!!!"

"By re-imaging I meant no filtering my selfie!" the entrepreneur then clarified in her caption, which added that she was "looking good after a mostly dry January and pilates @bedfordpilates every other day."

In a follow-up post, Stewart shared some more photographs of herself. "These are the other three selfies I took," she captioned the post. "My expression was better in the first one but my skin looks great in all of them. Unfiltered. No facelift."

Alongside partaking in no alcohol this month and Pilates every other day, Stewart also said that "great [dermatologists] my whole life" help her keep her youthful glow, as well as a "great diet" and "great exercise," plus "amazing facials [from] @mariobadescu for the last forty years!"

Earlier this month, Stewart appeared on Yahoo Life's Unapologetically series, where she spoke about how important it is for her to maintain a "healthy lifestyle" and stay active at her age.

"It's about being aware of things around you and leading a good healthy life," she explained. "And, going to Pilates at 6:30 in the morning, which I did this morning. I try to go to Pilates as many times a week as I possibly can."

Stewart also said that she doesn't "ever think about retiring" and refuses to let her age slow her down and make her act like a "little old lady."

"I'm not going to start living badly just because I'm getting older," she told the outlet. "Once you've lived well, you always should live well."

RELATED VIDEO: Martha Stewart Says She Got 'So Many Propositions' After Posting Thirst Trap on Instagram

In recent years, Stewart has used social media to share various selfies of herself, including a now infamous pic she took in July 2020.

In the image, Stewart posed for a sultry poolside selfie as she donned a black bathing suit and dewy makeup. She later admitted to PEOPLE that she unknowingly took a "thirst trap."

"I took a pool selfie photo by mistake. I was trying to take a picture of the beautiful turquoise planter at the end of the pool, but the camera was on me, so I just snapped it," she said.

"It looked so good, so I posted it," added Stewart. "I didn't know what a 'thirst trap' was, but now I do. Now I'm looking for the next thirst trap. I love doing those promiscuous, provocative things, because it's just fun."

