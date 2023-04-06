Martha Stewart Reveals Her Secrets to 'Looking Amazing' with Glowing Selfie of Her New Haircut

Martha Stewart is getting glam when she can.

In a new Instagram post shared Wednesday, the businesswoman and lifestyle mogul gave fans a glimpse at her spa day after her flight to Chicago was canceled due to "very bad weather."

Although "really disappointed" in missing her speaking engagement for Becker's Healthcare in the Windy City, Stewart put a positive spin on the situation with an impromptu self-care session at John Barrett Salon in New York City.

"I used the newly found time to get a manicure pedicure by Luda and a haircut by the maestro himself @johnbarrettnyc. The new do is refreshing and lovely!" Stewart, 81, wrote under a mirror selfie showing off her layered blonde bob.

The glowing photo prompted one fan to ask: "What the f are you doing? How are you looking this amazing?" And Stewart spilled her everyday rituals.

In her reply, she revealed that she eats "very well," does Pilates three times a week and goes horseback riding once a week. She also practices healthy habits, like not smoking and drinking a green juice daily.

On Monday, at Fashion Scholarship Fund's 86th annual gala in New York City, PEOPLE caught up with the home and lifestyle guru, who shared how she gets glammed amidst her busy schedule. "I just do it," she declared.

Even when she's booked and busy, carving out time for herself is a priority.

"It could be argued that I don't take care of myself, but I fit in what I have to do to make myself okay," Stewart told PEOPLE last month while speaking on her new collaboration with Skechers.

Of course, there's also her skincare routine, which is detailed in execution.

"At night (because that's when you have to really clean your face well), I use a very fine oil to clean my skin and a warm, wet washcloth. Then, I slather on vitamin C and hyaluronic acid and maybe some really rich, delicious night cream," shared Stewart, who frequents Clé de Peau products, especially since partnering with the brand last year.

When it comes to her morning steps, Stewart says she puts everything back on, starting with a toner (either from Clé de Peau or Tatcha) for her pores that she applies after a "very hot shower."

The key steps for her everyday look? A tinted sunscreen layered with a face cream and topped off with a bit of blush.