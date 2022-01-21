Martha Stewart Reveals 'Another Fabulous Haircut' by Her Hairdresser of More Than 35 Years
Martha Stewart is having a good hair day.
The Martha Stewart Living mogul, 80, showed off her new chop Friday on Instagram, while praising her longtime hairdresser Frederic Fekkai, with whom she recently returned from a trip to Los Angeles.
"@fredericfekkai has been cutting my hair for more than thirty-five years," she captioned the post. "He is also an old friend, a colleague in business (he sat on my board) and we recently had the opportunity to revisit the past on a plane trip from Los Angeles."
"He invited me back to his bustling hair salon at @themarkhotelny where we had a great time and I got another fabulous haircut by Frederic! P.S. I took my mask off just for these photos!!!!!!!!!!" Stewart added.
The finished product was a blown-out textured version of her recognizable golden blonde bob.
Stewart has previously shown her appreciation for her glam squad. Although she worked as a model while she was in college, the TV personality told PEOPLE that she didn't always exude the confidence she's become known for over the years.
"I was so skinny and so perfect for modeling, but I didn't know that I was beautiful," she explained in November.
"That was my only problem. I knew that I could model, I knew I could pose for pictures, but I was not sexy, and I was not provocative. That feeling never came. It still hasn't come. I'm waiting for that day."
Stewart has since mastered the art of the thirst trap, serving several sexy looks on Instagram. She's even earned the (literal) support of Kim Kardashian, who told Vogue it was "such a proud moment" to find out Stewart is a fan of her SKIMS shapewear line.