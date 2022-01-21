"We had a great time," Martha Stewart wrote of her longtime hairdresser Frederic Fekkai, who gave the TV personality a new chop on Friday

Martha Stewart Reveals 'Another Fabulous Haircut' by Her Hairdresser of More Than 35 Years

Martha Stewart is having a good hair day.

The Martha Stewart Living mogul, 80, showed off her new chop Friday on Instagram, while praising her longtime hairdresser Frederic Fekkai, with whom she recently returned from a trip to Los Angeles.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"@fredericfekkai has been cutting my hair for more than thirty-five years," she captioned the post. "He is also an old friend, a colleague in business (he sat on my board) and we recently had the opportunity to revisit the past on a plane trip from Los Angeles."

"He invited me back to his bustling hair salon at @themarkhotelny where we had a great time and I got another fabulous haircut by Frederic! P.S. I took my mask off just for these photos!!!!!!!!!!" Stewart added.

The finished product was a blown-out textured version of her recognizable golden blonde bob.

Stewart has previously shown her appreciation for her glam squad. Although she worked as a model while she was in college, the TV personality told PEOPLE that she didn't always exude the confidence she's become known for over the years.

"I was so skinny and so perfect for modeling, but I didn't know that I was beautiful," she explained in November.

RELATED VIDEO: Martha Stewart on Modeling, Stockbroking & Being a Self-Made Billionaire: 'Nothing Was Easy'