Martha Stewart's Sultry Getting-Ready Selfie Is Giving Us Hot Girl Summer Inspo

"No I am not drinking everything on the bar," the businesswoman jokingly wrote on Instagram as she puckered up in front of a stocked bar cart

With vaccination rates rising, travel resuming and mask mandates lifting, Americans are heading back out after over a year inside amid the COVID-19 pandemic. And if you're looking for some beauty and outfit inspiration, let Martha Stewart's sexy glam selfie be your guide.

On Thursday, the entrepreneur and television personality, 79, posted a photo of herself getting ready to host the 20th anniversary celebration of South Beach Wine & Food Festival in Miami, joking in the caption that she's not "drinking everything on the bar" pictured in front of her, but rather launching a new line of edibles and a CBD-infused drink called Quatreau.

Stewart sported frosty lip gloss and a shimmery eyeshadow look, as she posed near a mirrored bar cart. The cookbook author chose a high-shine gold Brunello Cucinelli caftan in the snap ("great burlap," she wrote in the caption), paired with a pearl necklace and matching drop earrings.

"You set the bar too high for us all!!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️" actress Ellen Pompeo wrote in the comment section. Real Housewives of New York City star Leah McSweeney commented, "Ugh you are EVERYTHING."

The businesswoman posted two more photos of her look on Thursday night, posing with Miami nightclub owner and her South Beach Wine & Food Festival 20th anniversary celebration co-host Dave Grutman in the first and showing a close-up of her glam in the second.

David Grutman and Martha Stewart Credit: Seth Browarnik/Startraks

"Apres makeup by @daisybeautytoye," she captioned one post. "A great daylight photo by @susanmagrino7 Getting ready for a big night!! @sobewffest 20!"

Martha Stewart/Instagram Credit: Martha Stewart/Instagram

This isn't the first time Stewart has given Kim Kardashian a run for her money in the Instagram selfie department. Last summer, the Internet went wild for the sexy photo she posted of herself lounging in her East Hampton pool.

Many of Stewart's followers showed their love for the sexy selfie below the post, which has garnered over 143,000 likes and hundreds of comments.

"Martha is here for a hot girl summer," one user wrote while another posted, "You have some nerve lookin this HOT at 78 years young 🔥🔥🔥 now lemme get that skin care routine."

"Wait, is this a thirst trap?," another commentator said as one other added, "Oh okkk. Martha servin' up more than just crafts, cooking and cocktails today! 🔥"

The lifestyle expert later told Entertainment Tonight that she felt inspired to snap the close-up pic in her pool because she "just thought I looked great coming out of [it]."

Stewart explained that the selfie actually was initially an accident. "My camera came on backwards, you know, selfie mode, and I looked so nice. The sun was on my face," she said. After checking herself out in the reflection she thought, "''Oh, that looks pretty,' so I took the picture. It looked good."