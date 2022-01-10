"Suzie Kondi has done it again," Martha Stewart raved about her "perfect" velour tracksuit, which she wore Sunday to the Polo Lounge in the Beverly Hills Hotel

Martha Stewart Goes Cozy Chic in 'Perfect' Velour Tracksuit for Dinner at Beverly Hills Hotel

Martha Stewart is advocating for both style and comfort in her latest evening look.

The Martha Stewart Living mogul, 80, put on a cozy chic display in an olive green velour tracksuit by Suzie Kondi, featuring a gold zipper, as she stepped out for dinner Sunday evening at the Polo Lounge in the Beverly Hills Hotel.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"@suziekondi has done it again," Stewart wrote in the caption, adding: "Perfect for Sunday dinner [at] @bevhillshotel."

She completed the ensemble with a pair of matching Clergerie New York open-toe wedges, also complemented by the hotel's signature banana leaf wallpaper and green carpet.

Although Stewart looked fabulous in the casual ensemble, she previously told PEOPLE that she often prefers a more fitted look. "Tight pants have always made feel confident," Stewart said last March.

The Martha Knows Best host has also opened up to PEOPLE about her early modeling career, noting that she didn't always exude the confidence she's become known for over the years.

"I was the all-American girl. I played married parts when I was 16 years old. I was so skinny and so perfect for modeling, but I didn't know that I was beautiful," she explained in November. "That was my only problem. I knew that I could model, I knew I could pose for pictures, but I was not sexy, and I was not provocative. That feeling never came. It still hasn't come. I'm waiting for that day.

"I didn't know how to lure the photographers into my bed. Everybody was sleeping with everybody at the time, and I never did any of that," Stewart added.