Martha Stewart, 79, Models a Sexy LBD, Bucket Hat and More High-Fashion Looks in Harper's Bazaar

The businesswoman and television personality, 79, is serving high-fashion looks in a feature styled by editor-in-chief Samira Nasr that appears in the March 2021 issue of the fashion magazine (on newsstands March 2).

In the article — entitled Martha Stewart Is the Original Influencer — the DIY trendsetter opens up about her decades-long career, the key to success and her now-iconic Instagram thirst trap selfie.

The accompanying photo shoot shows Stewart posing in hype beast-approved pieces like a Fear of God blazer, vintage Levi's and an American Trench bucket hat. The star also models a Giambattista Valli gown with an attached pleated cape, a square-neck Balmain mini dress and a floral Gucci frock.

Looking back on her style over the years, the cookbook author told the outlet that she used to wear hot pants that showed "plenty of leg and a little bit of your butt" to work when she was a stockbroker on Wall Street.

"And I looked great in them," Stewart continued. "We would sit with our feet up on our desks, and I had high-heeled shoes on or boots. And that's what we wore to work."

"We were the real thing. You saw the movie Wall Street? I lived it," she continued. "I mean, every man on Wall Street was trying to get you. Every man was trying to touch you in the cab. We had martinis for lunch…[I] was a modest girl. I did not f—k around, if you want to use that word."

Stewart also revealed some words of wisdom about her outlook on life, explaining, "If you can get some life lessons out of what I've done or what I think I've done, that would be great…I've said it so many times, but take your life into your own hands. Don't let other people direct you. Know what you want. I really believe in that."

"There's no hierarchy in my life. I will wash the floor if I have to wash the floor. I'll take out the garbage if nobody else has taken out the garbage," she added. "The CEO should be available to everybody at all times, if possible…You should be able to call anybody anytime, even on weekends."

When Harper's Bazaar asked about the sultry poolside selfie she posted on Instagram last summer, Stewart had the most epic nonchalant response: "I thought I looked nice, so I just snapped the picture."

Stewart, who donned a black swimsuit and frosty lipgloss in the viral photo, previously explained that it was initially an accident.

"My camera came on backwards, you know, selfie mode, and I looked so nice. The sun was on my face," the lifestyle expert told Entertainment Tonight in July. After checking herself out in the reflection she thought, "'Oh, that looks pretty,' so I took the picture. It looked good."

She jokingly added, "That's definitely a thirst trap."