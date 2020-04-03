Image zoom Martha Stewart/Instagram

With hair salons closed and social distancing orders in effect due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Martha Stewart has been missing her glam squad. But she’s perfected her at-home self-care routine, and she’s sharing it with her fans.

In a makeup-free selfie posted on her Instagram, the businesswoman, 78, said she’s constantly been thinking about her hairstylist, makeup artist, colorist and manicurist, whom she hasn’t been able to see during the outbreak.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Where is my hairdresser Megan? Where is my makeup artist @daisybeautytoye ? Where is my colorist Parvin Klein @bergdorfs ? Where is my manicurist Luda @johnbarrettnyc ? I think about you all daily as I attempt my own daily ablutions and preparations,” Stewart wrote in the Instagram caption.

The star continued by warning her followers not to take any major beauty treatments into their own hands during the social isolation period and simply wait until you can see your pros again. “I warn all of you to not attempt frivolous ‘fixes’ during this time,” Stewart said.

RELATED PHOTOS: See How Celebrities Are Taking Over Their Own Hair Styling at Home

Instead, she recommends keeping your beauty routine fairly simple. “Wash your hair, condition it, air dry it. Remove chipped polish and lightly file your nails, with all the hand washing apply lots of rich hand lotion and reparative ointments,” Stewart said. “Cleanse your skin well and moisturize morning and night. Tinted sunscreen is good all day and lipgloss of course!”

RELATED: 5 Beauty Treatments You Shouldn’t Take Into Your Own Hands While at Home

The star also likes to treat her skin with a mask a few times a week, and especially enjoys those infused with CBD (which have anti-inflammatory and soothing benefits).

“Apply masks two or three times a week! If you can find Cbd masks and serums use those. Watch your diet -baking is fun but too many cookies , Too many cakes -Careful!! Hone your cooking skills Make new salads, try new vegetables, try new ethnic dishes,” she explained.

Image zoom Martha Stewart/Instagram

The lifestyle expert reminded her followers that despite stay at home orders, it’s important to still “get outside as much as you can but wear your mask , your gloves , and keep your distance!!!!!!!!!!!!!!”

She added: “We will survive this newest life challenge I know it is painful and hurtful and difficult But it is not war It is a virus We know what we have to do. Do it !”

RELATED VIDEO: Martha Stewart Debuts a New Look and Fans Are Loving It

During the coronavirus crisis, Stewart has encouraged her fans to help the healthcare workers on the frontlines in whatever way they can. “I know that many of us are looking for ways to help in this crisis. Staying home and following CDC guidelines is one VERY ESSENTIAL way to help our neighbors and community,” she wrote on Instagram.

“I am also so moved by the work of our health care professionals on the front lines of this battle that I am supporting the incredible doctors, nurses, and scientists at Mount Sinai in this time of need. I encourage you to join me if you can by making a gift at http://giving.mountsinai.org/covid19research. Every dollar helps. Thank you,” she continued.

As of Friday morning, at least 244,228 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the United States and there have been at least 6,257 deaths from coronavirus-related illness.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.