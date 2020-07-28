Martha Stewart, 78, Says Her Sexy Pool Selfie Was 'Definitely a Thirst Trap'

The lifestyle guru explains the accidental way her viral pool selfie came about

Martha Stewart spilled all the details on her sultry pool Instgram selfie that had fans flooding her comments with compliments last week.

The lifestyle expert, 78, told Entertainment Tonight that she felt inspired to snap the close-up pic in her pool because she "just thought I looked great coming out of [it]."

Stewart explained that the selfie actually was initially an accident. "My camera came on backwards, you know, selfie mode, and I looked so nice. The sun was on my face," she said. After checking herself out in the reflection she thought, "''Oh, that looks pretty,' so I took the picture. It looked good."

She jokingly added, "That's definitely a thirst trap."

Once Stewart shared the photo, her followers blew up the comments with love for her pouty selfie which has since gained over 181,000 likes and 6,800 comments. "Martha is here for a hot girl summer," one user wrote while another posted, "You have some nerve lookin this HOT at 78 years young 🔥🔥🔥 now lemme get that skin care routine."

"Wait, is this a thirst trap?," another commentator said as one other added, "Oh okkk. Martha servin’ up more than just crafts, cooking and cocktails today! 🔥"

Stewart's selfie went so viral that Chelsea Handler even recreated it, and the lifestyle guru made sure to weigh in on the impression.

Image zoom Martha Stewart/Instagram; Chelsea Handler/Instagram