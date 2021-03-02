Martha Stewart Talks New Shoe Line, Her Instagram Flex and Feeling Most Confident in 'Tight Pants'

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Martha Stewart is a style chameleon. She can go from posing in high-fashion looks from Balmain and Giambattista Valli in Harper's Bazaar to modeling her Martha Puffer Vest in the same day and make each outfit look like something we need in our closets ASAP. So it's no surprise she landed a new fashion campaign to give fans an easy way to snag her signature style.

The lifestyle guru, 79, teamed with Easy Spirit on a new line of shoes that come in fun prints and colors that not only fit her style, which she describes as "simple, practical and elegant," but will offer something for everyone.

"We wanted to provide the woman on the go with comfortable shoes that are fashionable, yet functional," Stewart tells PEOPLE of the line, which launches today. "Our collection includes stylish shoes for people who understand that comfort is so important and each of our shoes offers support and effortless ease where you need it the most."

The 11-piece collection includes gardening clogs, chic ballet flats, colorblock sneakers, rain boots, slip-on shoes and an array of summery sandals.

Stewart's personal favorites (which she'll "wear everywhere") are the Olive faux crocodile black slides ($89). "They are a timeless, classic shoe to incorporate into your wardrobe that you can wear from day to night."

While we caught up with the star on her new campaign, we couldn't help but ask a few of our burning fashion questions. As someone who can go from glam to casual so easily, what item does she put on when she wants to feel her best? Easy.

"Tight pants have always made feel confident," she shares. (Stewart recently revealed in Harper's Bazaar that she would wear hot pants that showed "plenty of leg and a little bit of your butt" to work when she was a stockbroker on Wall Street.)

The oldest thing in her closet happens to be a pair of shoes — the ones she wore to her 1961 wedding to her now-ex husband, publisher Andrew Stewart. "They were white satin medium-heeled pumps."

As for her amazing array of Instagram posts, which span food, fashion, decor and beauty, her social media strategy is to share things that will help her followers.

"What I post is fun but also informative," she explains. "It is important to me to feel like I'm helping people whether it's tips on gardening, how to improve things around your home, sharing recipes, etc."